Daily Log: 9/27

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Aug. 26 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” gray and white female, unlicensed; bite attempt (tried to bite staff members Aug. 26 at shelter); stray picked up by a control officer Aug. 19 at 2630 Pratt St., Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Aug 26 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white and brown male; returned to shelter Aug. 14 by Crystal Napolski, Market Street, Sandusky.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white female; stray taken to shelter June 18 by Tara Whittaker, Chase Street, Toledo, from the 2900 block of Chase Street, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

