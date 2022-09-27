Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Robert Cormier, Slasher: Solstice and Heartland Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, an actor known for his work on projects like Heartland and American Gods, has passed away at the age of 33. The news was broken via his obituary, which revealed that he died on Friday, September 23rd. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Cormier was best known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running series Heartland, which airs on CBC and UpTV. Born on June 14, 1989 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Cormier began acting onscreen in 2008, playing an FBI driver in Four 1 Liberation Front.
411mania.com
The Munsters (Blu-Ray) Review
Richard Brake – Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang / Orlock. Dee Wallace – Good Morning Transylvania Announcer. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive material, scary images, and language. Rob Zombie is one of the most polarizing filmmakers working. The rock star-turned-movie maker has his share of devoted fans who...
‘Dahmer’ Episode 9 Recap: Zombies
Not all of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims died. No, not all of them. I’m not even talking about the escapees — Tracy Edwards, Ronald Flowers, Somsack Sinthasomphone, the jogger who dodged his baseball bat. I’m talking about his slain victims’ families, his neighbors, even his own family, even the entire city of Milwaukee. “The Bogeyman,” once again directed by Jennifer Lynch from a script by Ian Brennan, David McMillan, and Reilly Smith, depicts the many ways in which Dahmer haunted all these people even while safely behind bars. (Safely for them, physically speaking, if not for himself, but we’ll get to...
