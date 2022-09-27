Student Gun Photo on Campus Prompts Garey High School Lockdown

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A student posted a photo of a gun allegedly taken on the campus of Garey High School in the city of Pomona on Monday, Sept. 25, which prompted a police response and school lockdown.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

The Pomona Police Department responded to a call from Garey High School on the 300 block of West Lexington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. regarding a student who had posted a photo of a gun on campus. Pomona PD officers along with Garey HS staff immediately placed the school on lockdown and started searching for the student that was allegedly armed with a gun and posting photos on social media.

Students immediately started texting and calling their parents advising them as to what was happening. Parents started arriving at Garey HS feeling upset and trying to find out more information from the school.

Some parents were saying that Pomona PD along with Garey HS staff were not providing enough information to parents regarding what was happening on campus. Just after 1 p.m., students were starting to be released to their parents.

Crystal Luna, mother of a sophomore and junior at the high school, spoke about the incident with Key News Network at the scene. Luna said she had received a phone call from her uncle and a mutual friend of theirs, that there was a shooter at the school. Upon arriving at the school, Luna found everything turned off and the principal came out saying that everything was ok, and to calm down.

Luna said she called the police to let them know there was a shooter at Garey High School and that they had said they were sending officers. Luna said there were only three officers at the scene. Supposedly, the shooter ran out the back door of the school, the parents had picked him up and took off with him, according to Luna.

The students were sharing the photo of the gun with parents from the kid’s Instagram, according to Luna. The photos were public, but are now private so nothing can be seen now, said Luna. The picture Luna saw of the student with the gun was allegedly taken on campus in the boys restroom.

It is unknown at this time if Pomona PD has detained a student that was armed with a gun or if the student was able to get away off-campus.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network