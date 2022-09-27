Read full article on original website
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
NY’s plan to install EV Charging stations approved
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Biden-Harris administration announced that New York’s Electrical Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan had been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. New York’s charging plan outlines how the state will expand its charging network throughout the state,...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway...
California eyes making girls flag football a school sport
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl’s belt for a key defensive play. “Something about football just gets me really excited,” said the...
The 3 things that make Hurricane Ian so life-threatening, according to NWS
(NEXSTAR) – Cities in Florida are bracing for impact from a hurricane the likes of which their communities haven’t seen in 100 years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in west Florida Wednesday, with cities south of Tampa appearing to be in the direct line of fire. But the impacts of the Category 4 storm will be felt practically statewide, said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator with the National Weather Service.
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
Fall hunting seasons open across New York
(WWTI) — With the change of the leaves, many hunting seasons will begin this weekend. This includes bowhunting for deer and bear, hunting for small games, ruffed grouse, pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, hare, wild turkey, furbearer and duck, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC...
Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
Lafayette Apple Festival returning: Here’s what to expect
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Lafayette community will be coming together to celebrate the 49th annual Lafayette Apple Festival. The extravaganza will kick off on October 8 and will have an assortment of artists, crafters, activities, games, and rides for all ages. The event will last the weekend from October 8...
