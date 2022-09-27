ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina coast Friday

— — UPDATE 9:08 a.m. Charleston International Airport announced its airfield is closed until 6 a.m. Saturday. — UPDATE Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said East Cooper Medical Center is experiencing a power outage and is running on a generator. Lucy Beckham High School also lost power Friday morning.
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes birdied...
How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
Shortage of Mental Health workers sparks organization to urge for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mental health providers have a similar story across the state, more increase in the need for mental health help but a lack of providers. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are experiencing high shortages of Behavioral Health therapists, Nurses and Medical Assistants. “Those positions are...
