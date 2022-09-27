Alyse Whitney is a Los Angeles-based food editor, recipe developer, and video host. She is a Korean American adoptee who is currently tackling making homemade kimchi for the first time, and she's most passionate about karaoke, dips, and her dog, Miso. Currently, she is a contributing editor at Cravings by Chrissy Teigen — where she previously originated the role of managing editor — and was the senior food editor at Rachael Ray Every Day, an associate editor at Bon Appétit, and wrote and edited across entertainment, entertaining, lifestyle, plus-size fashion, and products at publications such as NYMag's Grub Street, The Strategist, and The Cut; Glamour; Domino, Food52; Apartment Therapy; and more. You can find her on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter @alysewhitney.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO