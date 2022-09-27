Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple Clovis students harmed by “one chip challenge”
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion […]
Roswell High School opens up a food truck
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A high school in Roswell is cooking up a new way to learn. Roswell High opened up a food truck that’s run and managed by students, right on campus. “To be able to run this food truck smoothly was a great thing to learn and a great experience,” says senior student, Analiese Casey. “My family […]
Senator Ivey-Soto resigns as Chair of Senate Rules Committee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee. This comes amid allegations of sexual harassment. The Senator sent a letter to the Senate Pro Tem President, Mimi Stewart. In the letter he says the ongoing investigation was becoming a distraction that is overshadowing his work and the work […]
City of Las Vegas water crisis averted with new treatment system
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas’s water supply has been improving following months of a water crisis. The city began facing the crisis in August when officials announced that there were 40 days of clean drinking water left. After the largest fire in the state’s history, intense monsoon rains caused debris and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
APS: Albuquerque High School shelter in place lifted
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The shelter in place announced by Albuquerque Public Schools due to police activity has been lifted. They say police searched the school and did not find a threat. APS says there is no bus service. Families picking up students are asked to enter the campus...
Report finds CYFD repeat maltreatment of kids among worst in nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Legislative Finance Committee report finds repeat cases of abuse or neglect of children in New Mexico are among the worst in the nation. It finds more than 40% of children who sustained a serious injury had involvement with CYFD in the previous 12 months. The report also finds notable maltreatment of […]
KIDS・
Comments / 0