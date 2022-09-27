ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

click orlando

Talk to Tom: Viewers get their Hurricane Ian questions answered

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Sorrells is taking your questions. News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells began taking viewer questions Wednesday live on the air as Hurricane Ian bore down on Central Florida. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian brings massive damage, flooding to Florida

FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way toward Central Florida, the storm’s impact is being felt all across the state. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

STUNNING VIDEO: Satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida

Using a satellite, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning video of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on Florida’s west coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
click orlando

NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA’s moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November. Instead of trying to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida coast

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian churns Wednesday morning off the southwest coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of 155 mph. Further north along the coast, water can be seen receding from Tampa Bay. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood in low-lying areas of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain, flooding to Florida Keys

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian continues across Florida, video shows heavy wind and rain coming down on the Florida Keys. The Keys began to feel the hurricane’s impact Tuesday morning, and the National Weather Center forecast wind speeds between 58 and 73 mph. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek

Hurricane Ian has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as close to a Category 5 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm continues. To track Hurricane Ian, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville. Marathon. Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Hurricane Ian: Severe weather warnings issued in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida, has spawned severe weather warnings in Central Florida. A flash flood warning is in effect for Brevard, Volusia, Orange and Seminole counties until 4:00 a.m., for Osceola County until 3:15 a.m. and for Lake County until 5:30 a.m.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Ian unleashing on Central Florida; conditions to worsen

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday and will make landfall, possibly near Port Charlotte, in the early afternoon. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

