Talk to Tom: Viewers get their Hurricane Ian questions answered
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Sorrells is taking your questions. News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells began taking viewer questions Wednesday live on the air as Hurricane Ian bore down on Central Florida. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in...
TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian enters Gulf of Mexico on projected path toward Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar...
Florida Gov. DeSantis: Impacts of Hurricane Ian will be ‘far and wide’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended tolls on toll roads in the Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Ian moves up to the Florida coast, and as evacuation orders grow along the coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App | SCHOOLS: Here’s how schools are handling...
WATCH: Hurricane Ian brings massive damage, flooding to Florida
FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way toward Central Florida, the storm’s impact is being felt all across the state. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
STUNNING VIDEO: Satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida
Using a satellite, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning video of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on Florida’s west coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA’s moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November. Instead of trying to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the...
MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
Rosen Hotels offers Hurricane Ian ‘distress’ rates for people evacuating
ORLANDO, Fla. – People looking to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian’s potential effects on Florida could be coming to Orlando. Rosen Hotels and Resorts is once again offering hurricane “distress” rates for people who need to evacuate their homes because of the storm. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News...
WATCH: Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida coast
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian churns Wednesday morning off the southwest coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of 155 mph. Further north along the coast, water can be seen receding from Tampa Bay. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
WATCH: Streets flood in low-lying areas of Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain, flooding to Florida Keys
FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian continues across Florida, video shows heavy wind and rain coming down on the Florida Keys. The Keys began to feel the hurricane’s impact Tuesday morning, and the National Weather Center forecast wind speeds between 58 and 73 mph. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK,...
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek
Hurricane Ian has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as close to a Category 5 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm continues. To track Hurricane Ian, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville. Marathon. Tampa.
VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs
ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact. Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew...
Hurricane Ian: Severe weather warnings issued in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida, has spawned severe weather warnings in Central Florida. A flash flood warning is in effect for Brevard, Volusia, Orange and Seminole counties until 4:00 a.m., for Osceola County until 3:15 a.m. and for Lake County until 5:30 a.m.
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Ian unleashing on Central Florida; conditions to worsen
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday and will make landfall, possibly near Port Charlotte, in the early afternoon. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
