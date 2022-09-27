Read full article on original website
Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term
WASHINGTON (AP) — With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution’s legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June’s momentous overturning of nearly 50...
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts
Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest. Abortion-rights supporters are worried that might not last. Their concern is shared in at least a half-dozen states, and this year it’s not just about state legislatures. In Illinois, Democrats hold a supermajority, and the governor, a Democrat, is expected to win reelection.
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Letters to the Editor
Even though Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a Constitutional amendment in 2015 to prevent partisan gerrymandering in state districts, and another in 2018 for congressional districts, GOP elected officials in our state have managed to drag their feet long enough so that the November election will be for unconstitutional districts. A...
Florida doesn’t have to be a ‘miasma of white supremacists’ and ‘predatory capitalists’ | Letters
He’s a Jan. 6 defendant, a racist livestreamer and a new Tampa Bay resident | Sept. 24. Scanning the news last weekend, one might surmise that Florida is inherently home to a miasma of white supremacists, drug-addled ne’er-do-wells and predatory capitalists. No doubt, stories of these and other phenomena are ever-present features of life in the Sunshine State. It’s worth reminding ourselves, however, that flourishing social ills are not a product of natural development, our tropical gene pool or circumstance. Florida’s culture has been deliberately shaped by forces of a political ecosystem that values commercial profit, disenfranchisement and inequity at every turn. So-called “epidemics” of drug addiction, mental distress, housing shortage and poverty are not the fruit of inevitable social evolution but the product of calculated interventions of power.
Prosecutors use emails to build case against key Trump ally
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors cracked open a trove of emails and other communications at a federal trial on Thursday that they say shows how the former chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee worked behind the scenes in 2016 to get the future president to embrace the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
