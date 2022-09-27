Read full article on original website
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
Jill Biden: GOP leaders underestimate the power of women
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden told a Democratic women’s group Friday that Republicans underestimated the power of women but that, together, they will “make sure that they never make that mistake again.”. The first lady said that when “extremists attack rights that a vast majority of Americans...
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration informed lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation’s record-keeping agency, in a letter Friday to the House Committee on...
Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, celebrating with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. His latest...
Letters to the Editor
Ryan is the better choice for US Senator Tim Ryan is a better choice for Ohio’s next US Senator than JD Vance. Vance has an amazing life story but decided to abandon Ohio to make his fortune in California. Some say he left “his heart in San Francisco” when came back. Vance said...
Florida doesn’t have to be a ‘miasma of white supremacists’ and ‘predatory capitalists’ | Letters
He’s a Jan. 6 defendant, a racist livestreamer and a new Tampa Bay resident | Sept. 24. Scanning the news last weekend, one might surmise that Florida is inherently home to a miasma of white supremacists, drug-addled ne’er-do-wells and predatory capitalists. No doubt, stories of these and other phenomena are ever-present features of life in the Sunshine State. It’s worth reminding ourselves, however, that flourishing social ills are not a product of natural development, our tropical gene pool or circumstance. Florida’s culture has been deliberately shaped by forces of a political ecosystem that values commercial profit, disenfranchisement and inequity at every turn. So-called “epidemics” of drug addiction, mental distress, housing shortage and poverty are not the fruit of inevitable social evolution but the product of calculated interventions of power.
States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas’ largest and oldest state workplaces. It’s also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its...
