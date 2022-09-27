Read full article on original website
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
United Way of Greater Fall River Donates $78,000 in Food Grants In Honor of Hunger Action Month
The United Way of Greater Fall River (UWGFR) stepped up in a big way this month to ensure local families have access to healthy, affordable food. In honor of Hunger Action Month, the organization is providing $78,000 in food grants. A 46% increase in funding from last year. What Is...
whatsupnewp.com
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
Turnto10.com
NIROPE& Friends
On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we spoke with Ginger Lallo, of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, and, NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses. Ron and Pete tell us about luxury mattress brand, Chatham and Wells — now made locally, in Fall River!...
Plymouth Fights Dumping of Nuclear Waste into Cape Cod Bay
Folks in Plymouth turned out for a rally on Plymouth Town Hall Green on Monday night to protest the possibility that more than one million gallons of potentially radioactive wastewater from the former Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station could be dumped into Cape Cod Bay. Boston's WCVB TV Channel 5 reported...
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Dartmouth Police Warn of Potential for Fentanyl in Halloween Candy
While area police chiefs say rainbow fentanyl has yet to show up around these parts, they are urging parents to be on the lookout for it and educate themselves about the deadly drug. The warning comes after police in Connecticut charged two Maryland men with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills...
Marion’s Mary Celeste Selling Off Fixtures After Permanently Closing
Marion’s Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library has permanently closed, and the award-winning restaurant is selling off various fixtures and other items in an “everything must go” sale on Wednesday, September 28. The sale is taking place at the restaurant from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Some...
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
New Bedford Tire Recycling Plant Fined for Environmental Violations
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford tire recycling facility that has seen multiple fires and workplace violations in recent years is being fined $16,000 by the state's department of environmental protection. City officials said Bob's Tire on Brook Street in the North End is also undergoing regular inspections from...
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, Oct. 1, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
After quiet start, hurricane season is heating up
Hurricane Fiona is making its way to the Canadian Maritimes as it merges with a frontal boundary that brought storms and rough surf to the East Coast on Thursday.
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette "for the last time ever"
FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures. Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online.
Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot
Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the Summer season already in the rearview and the cooler Fall weather already present, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
