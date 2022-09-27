ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

NIROPE& Friends

On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we spoke with Ginger Lallo, of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, and, NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses. Ron and Pete tell us about luxury mattress brand, Chatham and Wells — now made locally, in Fall River!...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Plymouth Fights Dumping of Nuclear Waste into Cape Cod Bay

Folks in Plymouth turned out for a rally on Plymouth Town Hall Green on Monday night to protest the possibility that more than one million gallons of potentially radioactive wastewater from the former Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station could be dumped into Cape Cod Bay. Boston's WCVB TV Channel 5 reported...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

CBS Boston

Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette "for the last time ever"

FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures. Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot

Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the Summer season already in the rearview and the cooler Fall weather already present, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
