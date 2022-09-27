Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
Pope declares mankind is 'experiencing the outbreak of World War Three'
Pope Francis has declared mankind is experiencing the outbreak of World War Three. In his address to Polish-speaking pilgrims at the end of his weekly audience in the Vatican yesterday, the pontiff encouraged prayers 'in a special way' for the people of Ukraine. He said: 'Tomorrow you will remember the...
The Return of Fascism in Italy
“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
First on CNN: European security officials observed Russian Navy ships in vicinity of Nord Stream pipeline leaks
European security officials on Monday and Tuesday observed Russian Navy support ships in the vicinity of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines likely caused by underwater explosions, according two Western intelligence officials and one other source familiar with the matter.
Taking swipe at Russia, Macron says fence sitters need to wake up
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a modern day imperialism that was based on the law of the jungle and pleaded on Tuesday for neutral countries to stop being complicit by remaining silent about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Giorgia Meloni Set to Give Steve Bannon a Huge Victory for His 'Revolution'
The former Donald Trump advisor has been a supporter of the Meloni and her far-right Brothers of Italy party for several years.
Russia's mobilisation is escalation of conflict - Germany's vice chancellor
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday.
U.S. media erupts over Italy's first female prime minister with Mussolini comparisons: 'Return of fascism'
Italy is set to have its first-ever female prime minister in Giorgia Meloni, but it's not a moment of happiness for American media outlets that normally celebrate glass ceiling breakthroughs. Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, and Rai...
Russia-Ukraine war live: new leak found on Nord Stream pipelines as pressure grows to declare Russia ‘terrorist state’
Swedish coast guard find fourth leak; Russia has reached legal definition of ‘terrorist state’ under US law, say international experts
