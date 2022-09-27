WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.

