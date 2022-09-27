Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Testimony in trial of man accused of killing deputy shifts to inside Nissan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third day of testimony in the trial of Ray Kelly shifted from the site of an interstate crash to inside the Nissan the defendant was driving. Kelly faces charges of murder, resisting arrest with assault, drug trafficking and other charges in connection with the...
FOX Carolina
Prosecution to wrap up case in trial of charged with killing deputy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The state’s case against Ray Kelly is expected to wrap up Thursday. 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said he plans to call his final witness when the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Kelly faces charges of murder, resisting arrest with assault, drug trafficking and...
FOX Carolina
17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville man accused of inappropriately touching or recording victims at local businesses, SLED says
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A Simpsonville man has been arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching or recording victims at local businesses, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Matthew Andrew Foster, 58, of Simpsonville is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery and voyeurism. He was...
FOX Carolina
Trial of man charged in deadly officer-involved shooting
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Prosecution is close to resting its case in the trial of Ray Kelly. Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss...
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville County involving deputy, officials say
TAYLORS, S.C. — The coroner was called Wednesday morning to a shooting involving a deputy in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to the Woodlea Oaks Apartments on Edwards Road in Taylors to serve a warrant. There was an armed suspect,...
WYFF4.com
Homeowner shot during argument in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies say it happened at a home on Cline Street in Taylors. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) According to investigators, four men were visiting the home when a fight broke out, leading to...
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Greenville County coroner’s office are investigating to a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend threatened to harm her and he was armed with...
Teenager arrested in Oconee County shooting
A teenager is in custody following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, a 17 year old suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges for attempted murder and weapons violations.
FOX Carolina
Quick-draw competition turns deadly in Spartanburg County, deputies say
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a quick-draw competition between friends turned deadly. Deputies were called to render aid to a shooting victim at a home on Red Haven Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. According to the sheriff’s office, James...
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
The suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
The Post and Courier
Videos at trial shows chaotic scene after Greenville deputy's death on I-85
GREENVILLE — With fewer theatrics and represented by a defense attorney, the second day of Ray Kelly's trial featured a series of deputies whose body cameras offered multiple perspectives of the day Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed along Interstate 85. The recordings showed how Jumper was...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
FOX Carolina
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court order compelling Zachary Hughes, a suspect charged with murder in Greenville County, to disclose his iPhone passcode revealed new details about what prosecutors believe is on the phone. After a hearing on Sept. 1, a judge agreed with the state to compel Hughes...
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged in shooting that killed one, injured two
Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
