Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Prosecution to wrap up case in trial of charged with killing deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The state’s case against Ray Kelly is expected to wrap up Thursday. 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said he plans to call his final witness when the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Kelly faces charges of murder, resisting arrest with assault, drug trafficking and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
WESTMINSTER, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Trial of man charged in deadly officer-involved shooting

DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Prosecution is close to resting its case in the trial of Ray Kelly. Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
TAYLORS, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged in shooting that killed one, injured two

Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'
TRAVELERS REST, SC

