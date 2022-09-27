Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
CDC tracking 3 new COVID-19 variants as some experts warn cases could increase
Some experts are predicting another surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this fall as new variants are spreading nationwide. Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest variants.
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Daily Beast
New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch
Scientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells. The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined
When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking
Outside of communities seeing "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency's guidance for COVID-19 infection control for healthcare...
News-Medical.net
High blood pressure causes faster cognitive decline, new study finds
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
msn.com
CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published late Friday afternoon. It...
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary
Tel Aviv University scientists have isolated two antibodies that neutralize all known strains of COVID-19 – including Omicron – with up to 95% efficiency. The researchers: Targeted treatment with antibodies and their delivery to the body in high concentrations may serve as an effective substitute for vaccines, especially for at-risk populations such as those with weakened immune systems. By using antibody treatment, it is possible that the need to provide repeated booster shots to the entire population every time a new variant emerges will be eliminated.
MedicalXpress
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
MedicalXpress
Quick test kit to determine a person's immunity against COVID-19 and its variants
A team of scientists from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a quick test kit that can tell if a person has immunity against COVID-19 and its variants, based on the antibodies detected in a blood sample.
natureworldnews.com
Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Prevented the Growth of Malaria-causing Parasites in Their Gut
Scientists have created mosquitoes that inhibit the development of malaria-causing parasites in their stomachs, therefore decreasing disease transmission to people. The genetic change allows mosquitoes to create substances in their intestines that inhibit parasite development, making parasites less likely to reach the mosquitoes' salivary glands and be transmitted in a bite before the insects die, as per ScienceDaily.
msn.com
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19
(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
Comments / 0