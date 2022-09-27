ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WRIC TV

Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved

(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
UTAH STATE
Student walkouts protest Youngkin’s transgender policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students across Virginia protested Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new transgender policy as a public comment period gets underway. Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy group, said walkouts were planned at nearly one hundred schools on Tuesday, Sept. 27, involving thousands of students. Those students...
RICHMOND, VA
PHOTOS: Flooding throughout Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

TAMPA, Fl. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida, at 3:05 p.m. this afternoon. The Category 4 storm has now been recorded with 150 mph winds and severe flooding was reported shortly after it made landfall. The photos below show the scene in Florida as Ian wreaks havoc on the western coast.
FLORIDA STATE
