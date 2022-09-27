Read full article on original website
Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved
(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
Student walkouts protest Youngkin’s transgender policy
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students across Virginia protested Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new transgender policy as a public comment period gets underway. Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy group, said walkouts were planned at nearly one hundred schools on Tuesday, Sept. 27, involving thousands of students. Those students...
Heat bills burning a hole in your pocket? VA fuel assistance program could soon help!
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia fuel assistance program will soon accept applications to help families pay their heating bills this winter. Applications open on October 11. They can be completed through Virginia’s CommonHelp portal or by mailing a completed form to your local social services office. The Hanover...
PHOTOS: Flooding throughout Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
TAMPA, Fl. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida, at 3:05 p.m. this afternoon. The Category 4 storm has now been recorded with 150 mph winds and severe flooding was reported shortly after it made landfall. The photos below show the scene in Florida as Ian wreaks havoc on the western coast.
‘Devastating to catastrophic’: Model shows destruction by hurricane-force winds
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian nears landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida, it may be hard to visualize the strength of the potentially devastating and catastrophic hurricane-force winds residents will face across the state. However, thanks to a visualization shared by the National Hurricane Center...
