Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
Remains of Virginia teen who disappeared 47 years ago ID’d
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Police have confirmed that human remains found in Virginia are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” was 17 years old when she went missing. Decades later, on Sept. 27, 2001, a construction crew found Gildawie’s remains and some clothing near a ditch behind an apartment complex in McLean. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a gunshot wound to the head.
