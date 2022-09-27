Read full article on original website
Eileen Ann Lembcke
Eileen Lembcke, age 90 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at West Wind Village in Morris, MN. Funeral services for Eileen are pending with the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
Prairie Gate Literary Festival at UMM
Five Native American authors will be taking part in the Prairie Gate Literary Festival October 6-8 at the University of Minnesota Morris Briggs Library. Special events will feature author readings, panel discussions and hands-on writing workshops. Don’t miss this opportunity to interact with these talented, award-winning writers from Minnesota and Canada.
Marlene Nelson
Marlene A. Nelson, age 87 of Alexandria, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Alexandria, MN. Celebration for Marlene Annette Nelson of her one-of-a-kind, amazing love for others will be held at a later date. Per her request she preferred no funeral. Private family graveside for Marlene...
Ervin Simpson
Ervin Simpson, age 97 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Traverse Care Center in Wheaton, MN. Visitation for Ervin Simpson will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN. Funeral services for Ervin...
