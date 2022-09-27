ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 150 mph winds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The National Hurricane says “Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph.”
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Ian makes landfall, NC’s storm timeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, clocking in wind speeds at a 150 miles per hour. North Carolina Emergency Management is watching the storm as impacts are expected in the state. For Wednesday, NC Emergency Management is still forecasting sunny and dry...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy