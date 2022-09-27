Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian tracker 9 am: Ian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, nears 155 mph windspeeds
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is anticipating “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding” in Florida Wednesday as now Category 4 Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies. In an updated statement at 9 a.m., the NHC said conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 150 mph winds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The National Hurricane says “Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph.”
Ian makes landfall, NC’s storm timeline
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, clocking in wind speeds at a 150 miles per hour. North Carolina Emergency Management is watching the storm as impacts are expected in the state. For Wednesday, NC Emergency Management is still forecasting sunny and dry...
THE LIST: Ian closures, cancelations, and postponed events in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian. The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
