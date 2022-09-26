ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced

Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms

Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Football vs. Louisville : Gambling Odds and Predictions

Last weekend, I did have a slight glimmer of remaining optimism in this Eagles team. It would have been a gutsy pick to take BC +17 (which creeped up to +18.5 by kick-off), but I went with my brain instead of my heart and laid the points which ended up being the right call. This decision became even more solidified once I heard the news that Jordan Travis would be under center for the now 4-0 ‘Noles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 7 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Henry County (5-0) at Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0) There are multiple undefeated teams remaining in Class 3A, and two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Scott Satterfield
statechampsnetwork.com

Basketball Recruiting Notebook — State’s Top ’23 Hoopster, B. Rice’s Williams Chooses Louisville

This freshly-delivered Louisville slugger does his punching on the basketball floor. Birmingham Brother Rice senior wing Curtis Williams, the consensus top recruit in the MHSAA’s Class of 2023, committed to the University of Louisville last week. He picked UL over Providence, Alabama, Florida State and Xavier. ESPN ranks him the No. 12 overall small forward in the nation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL Red and White scrimmage tickets go on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for lower-level seating to the University of Louisville's men's basketball Red and White scrimmage are now on sale online. The scrimmage will be Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and tickets are $10 each.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky

Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).
LOUISVILLE, KY
#American Football#College Football
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?

Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device. Updated: 11 hours ago. ZimHi...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near

I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
wdrb.com

8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

