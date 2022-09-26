Read full article on original website
Related
Card Chronicle
Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced
Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
uoflcardgame.com
NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms
Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw to Visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Big Blue Madness just got a lot bigger. Travis Branham of 247Sports is reporting that Kentucky targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will both be in attendance for UK's Big Blue Madness on Oct. 14. It seems to be Kentucky vs. Louisville in the case of both recruitments, though the ...
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football vs. Louisville : Gambling Odds and Predictions
Last weekend, I did have a slight glimmer of remaining optimism in this Eagles team. It would have been a gutsy pick to take BC +17 (which creeped up to +18.5 by kick-off), but I went with my brain instead of my heart and laid the points which ended up being the right call. This decision became even more solidified once I heard the news that Jordan Travis would be under center for the now 4-0 ‘Noles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville
Another IARP case was finally resolved, and it came with a relatively light sentence. What could that mean for Louisville and their ongoing case?
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 7 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Henry County (5-0) at Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0) There are multiple undefeated teams remaining in Class 3A, and two...
TE commitment Jamari Johnson recaps 'amazing' visit to Louisville
University of Louisville tight end commitment Jamari Johnson had already made a couple of visits to campus. But until Saturday, Johnson had never attended a game in Cardinal Stadium. With his family by his side, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect watched the Cardinals deck USF 41-3 and left impressed with what...
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
RELATED PEOPLE
statechampsnetwork.com
Basketball Recruiting Notebook — State’s Top ’23 Hoopster, B. Rice’s Williams Chooses Louisville
This freshly-delivered Louisville slugger does his punching on the basketball floor. Birmingham Brother Rice senior wing Curtis Williams, the consensus top recruit in the MHSAA’s Class of 2023, committed to the University of Louisville last week. He picked UL over Providence, Alabama, Florida State and Xavier. ESPN ranks him the No. 12 overall small forward in the nation.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
UofL Red and White scrimmage tickets go on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for lower-level seating to the University of Louisville's men's basketball Red and White scrimmage are now on sale online. The scrimmage will be Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and tickets are $10 each.
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky
Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?
Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device. Updated: 11 hours ago. ZimHi...
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
spectrumnews1.com
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near
I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
Comments / 0