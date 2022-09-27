ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes Says She's 'Very Seriously Considering' a White Ink Face Tattoo: 'It Feels Like It's Time'

Grimes already has a white ink tattoo design that covers nearly her entire back Grimes is planning her next piece of ink. In an Instagram post shared last week, the musician, 34, asked her followers for their thoughts on her getting a face tattoo. "I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week," she wrote alongside a selfie of herself. "Any thoughts?" "It feels like it's time," the "Shinigami Eyes" artist — whose real name is Claire Boucher — added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free...
Elite Daily

Drake's Face Tattoo Made Its Red Carpet Debut

I might need to add “celebrities getting itty bitty face ink” to my list of things that happen when Mercury goes retrograde because celebs keep showing off their neck-up ink. While the latest tattoo in question dates back to early August, Drake’s face tattoo made its red carpet debut on Sunday, Sept. 18, which gives me an excuse to write about how much I love this little tribute.
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
realitytitbit.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
NBC News

NBC News

