thebrag.com

Morgan Evans hints at one-sided breakup with Kelsea Ballerini in emotional new song

Morgan Evans debuted an emotional new song during a live performance that appears to give more insight into his split with his estranged wife Kelsea Ballerini. The country singer performed the new song at CMC Rocks QLD Festival while playing the piano. The poignant lyrics appear to hint that he was blindsided by his recent break-up with Ballerini.
msn.com

Kelsea Ballerini's husband Morgan Evans reveals split shock in new song

Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has suggested their split took him completely by surprise. The couple parted ways in August after almost five years of marriage and the 37-year-old musician has now opened up about the break up in a poignant new song in which he croons "It would be easier if I hated you but I still miss the person that I thought I knew".
Kelsea Ballerini
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Memphis Smith Slams Trolls Who Say She ‘Lost Custody’ Of Kids Amid Hamza Moknii Split

90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith slams trolls claiming she “lost custody” of her daughter amid a heated court battle with her estranged husband, Hamza Moknii. “I’ve been quiet long enough. Please people, do not waste your time and energy listening to blogs/internet gossip,” the nurse practitioner, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 13. “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed.”
Us Weekly

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement to Post-Split Digs

As Lace Morris gears up for her second shot at love in Mexico, Us Weekly is looking back at her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Grant Kemp. Bachelor Nation may remember Lace, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, and Grant, who competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, falling fast on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. After getting matching “Grace” tattoos, the pair got engaged during the finale.
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
msn.com

Jana Kramer found Adam Levine marriage scandal 'triggering'

Jana Kramer has found reading about Adam Levine's marriage woes "triggering" as it's brought back memories of her split from husband Mike Caussin. The 38-year-old singer ended her marriage to former footballer Mike in 2021 after he was allegedly unfaithful with several different women - and she has found it painful to see reports about Maroon 5 star Adam allegedly flirting with other women behind the back of his model wife Behati Prinsloo.
