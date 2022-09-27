Read full article on original website
Community Resources Committee of the Town Council
4:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Districts, Article 3, Use Regulations, and Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District (Continued from May 26, 2022 and September 8, 2022) To see if the Town will vote to add Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, to the Zoning Bylaw, amend Article 2, Zoning Districts, to add FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, and amend related sections of Article 3, Use Regulations, to regulate activities in the 100 year floodplain as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate (FIRM) Maps, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the administration of the National Flood Insurance Program; FIRM maps indicate areas that have a 1% chance of flooding in a given year; the purpose of the floodplain management regulations is to protect the public health, safety & general welfare & to minimize the harmful impacts of flooding upon the community.
Water Supply Protection Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Drinking Water Regs– WSPC approved 1/22/20, Update; 2. Water supply status, a. Drought status, b. Webpage data; 3. Water infrastructure projects update, a. Replacement Well #4, i. PFAS and Lead & Copper sampling, b. Centennial WTP; 4. Draft Solar & Drinking Water White Paper; 5. Approve minutes 1/27/22 meeting; 6. Select date for next January meeting – 1/19/23 or 1/26/23; 7. Other items not reasonably anticipated 48 hours before the meeting.
Jones Library Building Committee
RECEIVED: 9/27/22 at 11:13 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Town Manager Report; Project Status – MOA Addendum; Additional State Funding Initiative Update; Finance Update; Review & Approval of Invoices; Updated Project Schedule; Updated Project Budget; Value Management List; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; Meeting Schedule; Correspondence; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Energy and Climate Action Committee
REVISED: 9/26/22 at 11:09 am. RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 11:36 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Vision & Charge; Review & vote minutes from 9/7/22; Public Comment; Progress Reports; Heat Pump (first meeting of the month); Solar (first meeting of the month); C-Pace (last meeting of the month); Transportation (last meeting of the month); Education Series #1: Presentation followed by Public Q&A - Martha Hanner on the MA 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap and Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 & 2030; Staff Updates; ECAC Member Updates; Items for next meeting agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Elementary School Building Committee In-Person SITE VISIT
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 3:51 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Design team continue discussion of building massing design and windows; Public Comments; Set future meeting date (likely zoom); After discussion, travel to Fort River to view layout in context (optional); Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of this Meeting.
Personnel Board Meeting
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 2:20 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1)Call to Order •Opening Remarks and Announcements 2)Public Comment 3)Reports and Comments 4) New Business -Introduction of CRESS Director Earl Miller• Introduction of DEI Director Pamela Nolan Young• Introduction of Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Proulx•Update on Recruitment of Human Resources Director•Discussion of Part Time Wage Scale 5)Old Business•Additional discussion of suggestions from Board’s March 9, 2022 meeting with employees? (See May 11 and March 9 minutes)•Update on Employee Retention• Staffing report 6) Approval of Minutes -Review and approve May 11, 2022 minutes 7)Next Personnel Board Meeting: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 9:00 am 8)Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 9) Adjourn.
Community Safety & Social Justice Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:07 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment; Resident Oversight Board (ROB) Timeline; POST (The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission) Legislation; Statement from the Families and Youths; Victim Compensation Fund; Justice Compensation Fund; DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and CRESS (Community Responders for Equity, Safety & Service) Updates; Topics Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
