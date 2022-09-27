Kentucky vs. Mississippi is quite a meaningful matchup in the Southeastern Conference these days. It’s a game of two teams with ambitions of challenging powerhouses Georgia and Alabama for division titles. The seventh-ranked Wildcats visit No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday in a showdown of 4-0 teams and programs that have been built into potential contenders. It’s the first time the teams have met when both are ranked since 1958. The game is the SEC opener for the Rebels, who have mostly breezed through not-so-impressive competition. Kentucky has a 26-16 win over then-No. 12 Florida on its resume.

