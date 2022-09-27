Read full article on original website
Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City
With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade
With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Bulls Lonzo Ball In Danger Of Missing Entire 2022-23 NBA Season
Still dealing with pain and discomfort in his left knee after a meniscus injury suffered last year, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is now in danger of missing the entire 2022-23 NBA season.
Jerami Grant building on-court connection with Jusuf Nurkic, other Trail Blazers teammates
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s penchant for finding open teammates for assists could be enhanced this season with the presence of forward Jerami Grant. Nurkic, entering his seventh season with the Blazers, has never played with a forward as versatile and as athletic as the 6-foot-8 Grant, whom the Blazers acquired in an offseason trade with Detroit.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Miami Heat Still Have A Shot At Jae Crowder
Crowder will not report to Phoenix Suns training camp
Oklahoma City's Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Season
How much playing time will Oklahoma City's veterans receive?
Billy Donovan: Bulls Need Patrick Williams to be 'More Aggressive'
The Chicago Bulls are expecting big things out of third-year forward Patrick Williams in 2022-23. Head coach Billy Donovan said Williams had a great offseason but the team needs him to be more aggressive. Donovan added that Williams tends to be more of a pass-first type of player. But with...
Thunder acquire former first-round pick in trade
The Oklahoma City own a yacht-load of future first-round picks, but now they are adding a former first-round pick to the mix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Thunder have acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless and a second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks. Oklahoma City will be sending back guard Vit Krejci in return.
