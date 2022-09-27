ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City

With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Jerami Grant building on-court connection with Jusuf Nurkic, other Trail Blazers teammates

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s penchant for finding open teammates for assists could be enhanced this season with the presence of forward Jerami Grant. Nurkic, entering his seventh season with the Blazers, has never played with a forward as versatile and as athletic as the 6-foot-8 Grant, whom the Blazers acquired in an offseason trade with Detroit.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Bulls#Cowboy#The Missouri Thunder
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Billy Donovan: Bulls Need Patrick Williams to be 'More Aggressive'

The Chicago Bulls are expecting big things out of third-year forward Patrick Williams in 2022-23. Head coach Billy Donovan said Williams had a great offseason but the team needs him to be more aggressive. Donovan added that Williams tends to be more of a pass-first type of player. But with...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Thunder acquire former first-round pick in trade

The Oklahoma City own a yacht-load of future first-round picks, but now they are adding a former first-round pick to the mix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Thunder have acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless and a second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks. Oklahoma City will be sending back guard Vit Krejci in return.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Wildcats, Rebels have first game as ranked teams since '58

Kentucky vs. Mississippi is quite a meaningful matchup in the Southeastern Conference these days. It’s a game of two teams with ambitions of challenging powerhouses Georgia and Alabama for division titles. The seventh-ranked Wildcats visit No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday in a showdown of 4-0 teams and programs that have been built into potential contenders. It’s the first time the teams have met when both are ranked since 1958. The game is the SEC opener for the Rebels, who have mostly breezed through not-so-impressive competition. Kentucky has a 26-16 win over then-No. 12 Florida on its resume.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy