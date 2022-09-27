Read full article on original website
Related
amherstma.gov
Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 8:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Water Bylaw & Regulations; Review of Section 2, 8, and 9 on the Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Town Council Appointments;Review of Scoring Matrix; Review of Public Record Status of Community Activity Forms; Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process: Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. Public Comment, Minutes: Adoption of August 17, 2022 and September 14, 2022 Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
amherstma.gov
Community Resources Committee of the Town Council
4:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Districts, Article 3, Use Regulations, and Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District (Continued from May 26, 2022 and September 8, 2022) To see if the Town will vote to add Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, to the Zoning Bylaw, amend Article 2, Zoning Districts, to add FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, and amend related sections of Article 3, Use Regulations, to regulate activities in the 100 year floodplain as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate (FIRM) Maps, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the administration of the National Flood Insurance Program; FIRM maps indicate areas that have a 1% chance of flooding in a given year; the purpose of the floodplain management regulations is to protect the public health, safety & general welfare & to minimize the harmful impacts of flooding upon the community.
amherstma.gov
Conservation Commission
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 1:31 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair), Director’s Report (Dave), Geothermal Wells Discussion (Erin) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates, Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Neal Parks and Leslie Lauf for the construction of an exterior staircase access to an existing garage structure in Riverfront Area at 76 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 129). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – Nathan Wilson for the construction of an addition to an existing garage and a “lean-to” structure in the Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 30 Kestrel Lane (Map 18C, Lot 95). 7:40 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123).
amherstma.gov
Jones Library Building Committee
RECEIVED: 9/27/22 at 11:13 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Town Manager Report; Project Status – MOA Addendum; Additional State Funding Initiative Update; Finance Update; Review & Approval of Invoices; Updated Project Schedule; Updated Project Budget; Value Management List; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; Meeting Schedule; Correspondence; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment; Adjourn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amherstma.gov
Personnel Board Meeting
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 2:20 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1)Call to Order •Opening Remarks and Announcements 2)Public Comment 3)Reports and Comments 4) New Business -Introduction of CRESS Director Earl Miller• Introduction of DEI Director Pamela Nolan Young• Introduction of Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Proulx•Update on Recruitment of Human Resources Director•Discussion of Part Time Wage Scale 5)Old Business•Additional discussion of suggestions from Board’s March 9, 2022 meeting with employees? (See May 11 and March 9 minutes)•Update on Employee Retention• Staffing report 6) Approval of Minutes -Review and approve May 11, 2022 minutes 7)Next Personnel Board Meeting: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 9:00 am 8)Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 9) Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Community Safety & Social Justice Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:07 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment; Resident Oversight Board (ROB) Timeline; POST (The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission) Legislation; Statement from the Families and Youths; Victim Compensation Fund; Justice Compensation Fund; DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and CRESS (Community Responders for Equity, Safety & Service) Updates; Topics Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
amherstma.gov
Joint Union 26 & Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee Meeting
RECEIVED: 9/21/22 at 8:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order RSC; Call to Order Union 26; Supt Contract Update; Adjourn Union 26; RSC Topics-Apprv Min; Public Comments (to submit public comments email SCPublicComment@arps.org or call 413-362-1891 by 3PM on 9/27/22 with Subject listed as "Public Comment". Include full name and town of residence. Comments will be shared for no more than 3 min per comment and will be part of public record); Supts Update; Chair's Update; SC Announcements; New & Cont Bus (A. CRESS/MOU, B. 4th Quarter FY22, C. 6th Grade Move to ARMS Planning, D. Goal Guidance Prioritization, E. Budget Survey, F. Health & Safety Updates, G. Agenda Planning, H. Warrants, I. Gifts); Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees
RECEIVED: 9/20/22 at 3:57 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Memorandum of Agreement Bridge Amendment; State Funding Initiative Resolution; National Endowment for the Humanities Grant Application Letter of Support; Adjourn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
amherstma.gov
LWVA presents Amherst Media--Hearing and Listening to Local Voices
The League of Women Voters, as part of the Judy Brooks Conversation Series, presents AMHERST MEDIA, HEARING AND LISTENING TO LOCAL VOICES. For 46 years Amherst Media has partnered with local non-profits, including LWVA. une in and learn about the organization, its future and how it locally supports free speech.
amherstma.gov
Amherst Awarded $280,000 Grant for Accessible Trail Improvements at Hickory Ridge
The Town of Amherst was successful in obtaining a State grant to improve the Town’s recreation facilities, the third in the past five years. This year’s grant, an award of $280,000, will go toward trail improvements at the former Hickory Ridge golf course. The two previous grants created the popular new playground at Kendrick Park and the exciting new splash pad at Groff Park.
Comments / 0