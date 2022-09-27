Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side.

According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

Initial investigation revealed that two male suspects pointed a gun at the victims and took their 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

The truck was later located by officers in a parking area within Palmer Park. The suspects, who were still inside the truck, were contacted by officers and taken into custody without incident.

CSPD said both suspects were determined to be juveniles.

