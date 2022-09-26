Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The nation is mobilizing to battle hunger. Where are the restaurants?
Chris Kempczinski solidifies his position at McDonald's. The Bottom Line: He was elevated to the CEO’s job when the last guy was fired. The chain’s strong performance has put him in a strong position despite some controversy. Don’t view labor’s new Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights as BS...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
With potential IPO on hold, MOD Pizza focuses on accelerating growth
The nation is mobilizing to battle hunger. Where are the restaurants?. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health was largely missing a key participant: the restaurant industry. Chris Kempczinski solidifies his position at McDonald's. The Bottom Line: He was elevated to the CEO’s job when the last guy...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
When it comes to sustainability, consumers are concerned and confused
Consumers named the food and beverage industry one of the most important industries when it comes to sustainability, according to a report published this month by research company Morning Consult. They don’t appear to have total confidence in the industry’s sustainability efforts, however, as only 19% said they had “a...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Crumbl Cookies names former Chick-fil-A executive COO
A fast-growing cookie chain is turning to a fast-growing chicken chain for its next executive. Crumbl Cookies on Thursday named Graciela Chadwick the company’s new chief operating officer. She will oversee operations and work with the company’s franchisees. Chadwick starts in early November. Chadwick is from Mexico City...
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Sardar Biglari buys another oil company
Smokey Bones doubles down on delivery with new virtual brands, online storefront. The chain’s three existing brands, plus two new ones, will live under one digital roof at Bite Hall, where customers can order from all five at once. With potential IPO on hold, MOD Pizza focuses on accelerating...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Street food evolves to meet changing tastes
The nation is mobilizing to battle hunger. Where are the restaurants?. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health was largely missing a key participant: the restaurant industry. Chris Kempczinski solidifies his position at McDonald's. The Bottom Line: He was elevated to the CEO’s job when the last guy...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MTY Food Group completes purchase of Famous Dave's owner
MTY Food Group has completed its acquisition of BBQ Holdings, the parent of Famous Dave's, Bakers Square and seven other concepts. Montreal-based MTY, which owns more than 80 restaurant brands including Papa Murphy's and Cold Stone Creamery, is taking BBQ private for $17.25 a share. It will give the brand collector a bigger presence in the U.S. and adds some full-service flavor to its family of concepts.
Comments / 0