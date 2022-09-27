ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
CBS Pittsburgh

Billions of dollars in benefits for older Americans go unused

Millions of older adults are having trouble making ends meet, especially during these inflationary times. Yet many don't realize help is available, and some notable programs that offer financial assistance are underused.A few examples: Nearly 14 million adults age 60 or older qualify for aid from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as food stamps) but haven't signed up, according to recent estimates.Also, more than 3 million adults 65 or older are eligible but not enrolled in Medicare Savings Programs, which pay for Medicare premiums and cost sharing. And 30% to 45% of seniors may be missing out on...
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
Health Insurance
Health
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October

Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
thebossmagazine.com

What Types Of Medicare Plans are Available

Medicare is a government-run health insurance program that provides coverage to people over the age of 65. It also covers people with disabilities and those with End-Stage Renal Disease. Several types of Medicare plans are available, and it can be confusing to figure out which one is right for you. Many people have Medicare as part of a health insurance package provided through their workplace. These people are comfortable with their plan and don’t think about it much. Here are six types of Medicare plans to consider.
The Motley Fool

Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers

Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could result in benefit cuts. President Biden has a solution to address the problem at hand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
