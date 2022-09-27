PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz today called on Keith Ellison to immediately correct his recent media statements and stop spreading misinformation about his handling of the massive fraud carried out by Feeding Our Future. Schultz’s statement comes the day after Schultz announced his plan to overhaul the Charities Division of the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that such unprecedented fraud never happens again, and to demand answers from Ellison on his failure to prevent the fraud.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO