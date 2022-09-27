Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Schultz Calls On Ellison to Stop Lying About His Handling of Feeding Our Future Fraud
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz today called on Keith Ellison to immediately correct his recent media statements and stop spreading misinformation about his handling of the massive fraud carried out by Feeding Our Future. Schultz’s statement comes the day after Schultz announced his plan to overhaul the Charities Division of the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that such unprecedented fraud never happens again, and to demand answers from Ellison on his failure to prevent the fraud.
redlakenationnews.com
Walz-Flanagan Campaign Raises $4.4 Million, Has $3.2 Million On Hand
ST. PAUL, MN -- Today, September 27th, the Walz-Flanagan campaign announced that it has raised more than $4.4 million since January 1st and has more than $3.2 million cash-on-hand heading into the final weeks of the election. 85% of the campaign’s donations have come from Minnesotans. “As Election Day...
redlakenationnews.com
Grants to improve choices for people with disabilities
Innovations that improve options for people with disabilities will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota, funded by a new round of state grants. Ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
redlakenationnews.com
For two years, Attorney General Ellison's office has held Feeding Our Future accountable
AG’s Office plays three roles in holding Feeding Our Future accountable: 1) representing MDE in court and with FBI, 2) conducting civil charities investigation, 3) overseeing FOF’s dissolution in court. September 26, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his office have been deeply involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
DEED Hosts Listening Session as Part of Welcoming Week
Welcoming New Americans is critically important to Minnesota communities and to our economy. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recently hosted a listening session with community members as part of Welcoming Week – a national initiative to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.
redlakenationnews.com
Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan Release 2022 Legislative Endorsements
ST. PAUL, MN – Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan released their list of legislative endorsements for the 2022 election cycle. The endorsed candidates set themselves apart from their opponents with their demonstrated commitment to democratic values, fighting for families, and delivering for Minnesotans. Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan know how important it is to elect these DFLers to continue moving Minnesota forward.
redlakenationnews.com
Expanded Grants Bring Locally Grown Food to Schools
St. Paul, MN: Minnesota school districts aiming to increase their purchase of fresh, locally grown, nutritious foods in school meal programs can apply for one of two grant opportunities through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). Applications are also being accepted for equipment purchases that support Farm to School initiatives.
redlakenationnews.com
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health"
Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
redlakenationnews.com
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
redlakenationnews.com
Delton Dennis-John Graves
May 22, 2020 ~ September 25, 2022 (age 2) Delton Dennis-John Graves, "Waaseyaa" meaning "The Light of Day", age 2, journeyed to the spirit world on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from Red Lake, MN. Delton was born in Bemidji, MN on May 22, 2020, the son of Katieri Graves. Delton...
redlakenationnews.com
Snow in September in Minnesota? You betcha
Forests aren't even close to peak color in northern Minnesota, but Ely and the Gunflint Trail already got a dose of snow, six days after the official end of summer. Barb Gecas of Heston's Lodge on Gunflint Lake, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border, said it snowed for at least 20 minutes Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
redlakenationnews.com
3,000-Year-Old Dugout Canoe Recovered From Wisconsin Lake
While teaching a scuba diving lesson this spring, Tamara Thomsen spotted a piece of wood poking out of the sand of Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota. Though many people would’ve thought nothing of it, Thomsen—a maritime archaeologist—had a strong feeling the find was more than just driftwood. That’s...
redlakenationnews.com
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Amid widespread flooding, property damage, power outages and water-rescue calls, and with the...
redlakenationnews.com
Robert Wendell May, Sr.
November 8, 1951 ~ September 25, 2022 (age 70) Robert Wendell May, Sr., age 70, "Naawayiyinaabawid Miskwaganiiwizaagaaing Gighigoons" meaning "He who stands between the two lakes, Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake Spirit Man", of Red Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Saturday, September 25th, 2022, from his home in Red Lake, MN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redlakenationnews.com
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba's Pinar del...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Mary's Mission School students have field trips at Red Lake Nation College during the week
St. Mary's Mission School students have field trips at Red Lake Nation College during the week.
Comments / 0