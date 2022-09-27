Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
Alec Baldwin says 'lots of changes coming' after being named 'possible defendant' in 'Rust' shooting case, plus more news
Alec Baldwin reflects on upcoming 'changes' amid new 'Rust' developments. As Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, get to know their newborn daughter, new developments are brewing in Alec's "Rust" set shooting case. Those developments could soon include criminal and homicide charges in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Monday (Sept. 26) Deadline reported Santa Fe, New Mexico, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has been granted $317,750 to move forward with potential charges and prosecutions of up to four people involved with the shooting. According to the DA's letter requesting those funds, "one of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin." (The actor was holding the gun that killed Halyna in the fatal incident, but had been told it contained no live rounds. Halyna's death was later ruled accidental.) Alec's lawyer, Luke Nikas, however, tells Deadline it's premature to "draw false conclusions" about whether Alec will be charged. "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," he said, in part. In the meantime, Alec seems to be embracing life as a newly minted father of eight. "Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he shared on Instagram on Monday. "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," he added.
Alec Baldwin May Soon Be Charged for 'Rust' Shooting: Report
Alec Baldwin could soon face criminal charges for the shooting incident on the set of the film Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a recent report. Last Thursday, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that New Mexico's Board of Finance granted the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office more than $317,000 to prosecute four people connected to the October 21, 2021, shooting. The district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, had filed an emergency request for $635,000 to cover the cost of prosecuting the case.
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay His Third Ex-Wife $225,000 by Manhattan Judge
A Manhattan judge ordered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay his third ex-wife over $225,000 plus attorney’s fees as part of a 2019 divorce settlement—or risk going to jail. At a hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Katz ruled Giuliani is in contempt of court and must pay Judith Nathan before early next month. At a previous hearing, Giuliani argued that Nathan’s claim that he owes her $260,000 was a “gross exaggeration” and that she was entitled to only $50,000. The hearing is among several legal battles Giuliani faces including a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The onetime personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is also a target in a Georgia prosecutor’s inquiry into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election. On Saturday, Giuliani told the New York Post that he didn’t appear in court because he “didn’t know about it.” He added, “I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy—one of the busiest in the United States—and I have never missed a court date.”Read it at New York Post
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI
Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
Team Trump Pushes Back on Special Master’s Declassification Question
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday night signaled they would resist a request to disclose further information on the so-called declassification of records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in recent months, saying there would be a later “time and place” for such details. In a response to a “draft plan” circulated by U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed to examine the documents, Trump’s team asked that he kill the part that asks Trump to provide details on the papers he claims to have declassified. They objected to making Trump “fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order,” essentially airing concerns that the disclosures might need to be saved as part of a defense against future criminal charges. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the special master review be completed by the end of November, putting pressure on Dearie to finish appraising roughly 11,000 records in about 10 weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the Trump properties at the center of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against the former President and his family
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children and his business.
‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani drank and ranted about Islam, new book claims
At a law firm dinner in New York in May 2016, an “unhinged” Rudy Giuliani, then Donald Trump’s suggested pick to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, behaved in a drunken and Islamophobic manner, horrifying clients and attorneys alike. According to a new book...
Trump’s Deposition at Mar-a-Lago Loomed in a Lawsuit Accusing Him of Promoting a ‘Pyramid Scheme.’ Then Hurricane Ian Landed.
Donald Trump was going to be deposed at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, the day of a discovery deadline in a lawsuit accusing the former president and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme. Then, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The unexpected wrinkle came in longstanding litigation alleging that Trump and...
Rudy Giuliani Slap Case Expected to Be Dismissed, Supermarket Worker Will Avoid Criminal Charges
Daniel Gill, the grocery-store worker who was accused of slapping Giuliani in June, filed a $2 million notice of claim against the city of New York after enduring unwanted publicity from the incident Charges are set to be dismissed against the grocery-store worker who was accused of slapping Rudy Guiliani in New York City three months ago. Daniel Gill — who was arrested after allegedly assaulting Giuliani, 78, at a ShopRite on Staten Island on June 26 — will reportedly avoid both jail time and a criminal record...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Special master will force Trump to "put up or shut up" : Ex-DOJ official
Sarah Isgur, a former senior official in the Department of Justice, says the special master in former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents case is challenging him to "put up or shut up" regarding some of the public statements he's made. Why it matters: Isgur's comments on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday,...
Trump, adult children sued by New York attorney general for fraud
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday for what New York state's attorney general called numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation, accused of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Suit Seeks to Erase a New York Hometown Success Story (1)
AG wants to permanently bar Trump from doing business in state. Trump once personified New York’s wealth, power and ambition. once personified New York’s wealth, power and brash ambition. With Manhattan skyscrapers bearing his name in big gold letters, he symbolized the success that could be achieved in his hometown.
MSNBC
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test
During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
Comments / 0