Recap of Webb City’s Volleyball Tournament Win This Weekend

Entering the week, Webb City was 13-2-1, but on Saturday they went on to win 7 matches and go 7-0 on their way to win the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament.

They defeated Carl Junction in the Championship 2-0 to claim the victory.

Seniors Kyah Sanborn & Kate Brownfield were named to the All-Tourney team and Senior Aubree Lassiter was Tournament MVP.

I got a chance to catch up with some of these seniors and their head coach!

