Recap of Webb City’s Volleyball Tournament Win This Weekend
Entering the week, Webb City was 13-2-1, but on Saturday they went on to win 7 matches and go 7-0 on their way to win the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament.
They defeated Carl Junction in the Championship 2-0 to claim the victory.
Seniors Kyah Sanborn & Kate Brownfield were named to the All-Tourney team and Senior Aubree Lassiter was Tournament MVP.
I got a chance to catch up with some of these seniors and their head coach!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0