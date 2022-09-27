Read full article on original website
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday
BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister
IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
WMUR.com
Shelter dog from Manchester now rides in style in a custom sidecar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A shelter dog from Manchester is riding in style these days. B.B. was riding shotgun in a custom sidecar through the city streets Monday. She was adopted from the Manchester Animal Shelter seven years ago. Michael Sexton said she is his third shelter pup and he...
WMUR.com
Spooky! Halloween display catching attention in Derry
DERRY, N.H. — Spooky displays are starting to pop up across the state ahead of Halloween. A creepy scene on Sunnyside Lane in Derry is catching attention. The homeowners are going all-out with their decor. WMUR would love to see decked-out yards across the state. Upload pictures or videos...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Witches’ Market Coming to New Hampshire With Psychics, Mediums, Herbs, Oils, and More
Oh my, how much fun does this sound? 'Tis the season of the witch, with free admission to roam around this years Witches' Market in downtown Dover, New Hampshire. Of course there will be psychics, mediums, tarot card readings, oracle, palm readers, and astrology. I mean, it's a witches' market.
Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Thumbalina
WESTFORD — Thumbalina, a 1-year-old spayed female American Longhair is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “We got a call from animal control saying someone was hoarding cats. We ended up getting 28 out of the 60 total cats that they had,” said Matthew M, a volunteer with the Lowell Human Society.
NHPR
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Family desperate to get beloved pet back after being ghosted by dog-sitter
BOSTON — A Brookline family is desperate to get their dog back after leaving him with a pet care service while on vacation. Once they got back into town, they say the dog-sitter ghosted them. They used the pet care service “Rover” to take care of their $4,500 Pomeranian...
bownh.gov
Boston Post Cane
A tradition that began out of Boston in 1909 is still being carried out today in Bow, New Hampshire as the Selectmen seek nominees for the oldest resident in town. Nominations will be accepted through October 31, 2022, and the only requirement is that the person must be a resident of Bow for the previous 12 consecutive years. Please nominate a neighbor, loved one, or even yourself! The Selectmen look forward to bestowing an honorary cane and recognition to our oldest resident. Nomination forms are available here Or you can call (603) 223-3910 to request a form by email.
macaronikid.com
Enter to Win Tickets for Monster Truckz coming to Epping, NH
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Epping, NH from October 7 to October 9, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
