'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson Reacts to Husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Perfect’ Season 31 Partnership With Gabby Windey
No. 1 fan! Val Chmerkovskiy is returning to the ballroom for Dancing With the Stars season 31 — and wife Jenna Johnson is eager to watch his weekly routines from the sidelines. “I’m just the spouse now,” the pregnant dancer, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 7,...
Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Romances
Check out the love lives of the celeb and pro dancers
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
tvinsider.com
‘DWTS’: Teresa Giudice on Why She Thinks Judges Saved Cheryl Ladd Over Her
Last week, Teresa Giudice found herself in the bottom two on Dancing With the Stars. The judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli – unanimously voted to save her (over Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis) so she could compete in this week’s Elvis Presley-themed night.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch
Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’
Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’ Because She Highlighted Problems in Their ‘Bizarre’ World
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's marriage to Kody was the 'best thing' for the clan for highlighting problems in their 'bizarre' word.
AOL Corp
Teresa Giudice After ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘I Don’t Think Len Liked Me’
The competition is heating up on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, with Len Goodman being forced to pick between Teresa Giudice and Cheryl Ladd for the second elimination of the season. “I don’t think Len liked me really so much — I don’t think he liked me,” the...
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are one step closer to finalizing their divorce. The Vanderpump Rules exes reached a settlement in their divorce last week, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Per the docs, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, will move forward with the legal split — and they're in agreement over the financials behind it.
Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan’s Quotes About Working Together on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Dancing With the Stars fans can’t get enough of Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan. The season 31 partners got off to a strong start ahead of the September 19 premiere. “So far, in our week-long acquaintance, I do feel like we've fallen very much into a real natural way of communicating and just a genuine […]
From Young Mom to Ready to Mingle! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Debbie Johnson’s Transformation Photos
Getting her groove back! 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has undergone a total transformation as she kickstarts her love life after being a widow for more than thirteen years. “Six months ago, I decided to change everything about me because I just started dating for the first time...
Julia Roberts Wants To Find ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais A Boyfriend: She’s ‘Invested’
Julia Roberts, 54, is determined to help out Garcelle Beauvais, 55, in her love life. The two actresses met at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C on September 24, where the Oscar winner promised the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star that she’d set her up with a worthy significant other.
Meet Zach Shallcross—New 'Bachelor' Star's Age, Job and Dating History
The new star of "The Bachelor" was confirmed during the dramatic season finale of "The Bachelorette" 2022.
