Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
nowhabersham.com
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
wufe967.com
Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
Debbie Collier murder: Unfired round found near scene of Georgia woman's unsolved slaying
An unfired round discovered near the site of Debbie Collier's remains could provide investigators with new leads in the Georgia office manager's murder.
theprp.com
[minus.driver] Drummer Matt Donald Severely Injured In Apparent Random Assault, GoFundMe Launched
Matt Donald, drummer of [minus.driver], was recently severely beaten in a parking lot near a walking trail in Roswell, GA. According to local news reports (see here), Donald was thought to have been struck by multiple rocks and hospitalized after the assault, having been put on a ventilator. The motives...
Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
fox5atlanta.com
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Q Money convicted of murdering 'friend' while he slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a jury found a 26-year-old man, known by his stage name "Q Money," guilty of murdering his friend by shooting him multiple times, including in the head, while he slept on an air mattress. The jury convicted Qamar "Q Money" Williams of malice murder,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after being shot and dropped off at an Atlanta hospital. Atlanta police say they were called to investigate what led to the man's arrival at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. At the moment, officers say they're not sure where the actual shooting...
82-year-old Roswell man arrested in stabbing death of his wife
The News: The Roswell Police Department has arrested 82-year-old Bruce Miller in the death of his wife, 80-year-old Judith Miller. Initial Report: On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly before 4 p.m. Roswell Police Officers responded to a reported suicide at a home on Oakhaven Drive. The first arriving officers located Judith Miller dead inside the home with an apparent stab wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Security video shows person walking away from deadly Suwanee stabbing scene, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department shared security video of someone they believe is involved in the deadly stabbing of a 44-year-old Suwanee resident. Matthew Jones was found stabbed to death on Labor Day outside his parent’s home in Suwanee. Police said detectives are looking for a person seen on video wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants, white shoes and a two-strap backpack.
fox5atlanta.com
Milton teen makes full recovery after doctors discover life-threatening blood clots
MILTON, Ga. - After nearly dying last year, a Milton teen has made a full recovery. She says it is thanks to medical staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta who identified several blood clots around her lungs. Jenna Marlow was just like any other 17-year-old. She looked forward to...
Neighbor rescues sleeping family of 7 from burning Snellville home, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville family of seven is thankful that their neighbor was alert after their home caught fire early Monday morning. Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a home on Hidden Forest Drive just before 4 a.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property on Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the scene....
Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Community working with police for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Clayton County, police and local advocacy groups are working together to shed more light on the issue that has made up a significant number of assault and homicide cases in the county this year.
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
