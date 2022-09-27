ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

nowhabersham.com

3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse

A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wufe967.com

Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
ROSWELL, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rapper Q Money convicted of murdering 'friend' while he slept

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a jury found a 26-year-old man, known by his stage name "Q Money," guilty of murdering his friend by shooting him multiple times, including in the head, while he slept on an air mattress. The jury convicted Qamar "Q Money" Williams of malice murder,...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center

ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after being shot and dropped off at an Atlanta hospital. Atlanta police say they were called to investigate what led to the man's arrival at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. At the moment, officers say they're not sure where the actual shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

82-year-old Roswell man arrested in stabbing death of his wife

The News: The Roswell Police Department has arrested 82-year-old Bruce Miller in the death of his wife, 80-year-old Judith Miller. Initial Report: On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly before 4 p.m. Roswell Police Officers responded to a reported suicide at a home on Oakhaven Drive. The first arriving officers located Judith Miller dead inside the home with an apparent stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Security video shows person walking away from deadly Suwanee stabbing scene, police say

SUWANEE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department shared security video of someone they believe is involved in the deadly stabbing of a 44-year-old Suwanee resident. Matthew Jones was found stabbed to death on Labor Day outside his parent’s home in Suwanee. Police said detectives are looking for a person seen on video wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants, white shoes and a two-strap backpack.
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property on Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the scene....
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA

