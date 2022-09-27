Read full article on original website
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
FIFA 23: How To Turn Off Negative Commentary
It's easy to think that each new generation of "FIFA" is more or less the same game, except with updated player rosters, gameplay, and graphics, but the truth is that there's a lot more to it than that. The developers at EA work hard with each consecutive generation to introduce new features and customization options to offer players the best gameplay experience possible. This is why the franchise has remained on top for decades despite growing competition and controversies related to its use of loot boxes. "FIFA 22" changed the series by instituting cross-play and allowing players to turn it on or off through the settings. This made it so that the option was present for those who wanted it and toggleable for players that didn't want to utilize the features. The brand new "FIFA 23" also reportedly has this capability and adds several new features.
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 has new anti-cheat protection that might mean you can't play
Overwatch 2 players will need to cough up their phone numbers to play the hero shooter, as Blizzard rolls out a new SMS security system. When the shooter launches next month, Overwatch 2 will require all players on all platforms to link an active phone number to their Battle.net account. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Blizzard says the new SMS authentication system will form part of a wider initiative to clamp down on disruptive behavior.
Is Fifa 23 cross-platform?
FIFA 23 is finally upon, giving fans access to all the latest transfers, gameplay features and more. Cross-platform gaming applies to multiplayer titles in which you battle or join teams with other people online. It means you can play with or against players who are using other consoles or devices.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Gamespot
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Overwatch 2 launch time: When you can play, preload, download size, and more
Overwatch 2 is almost here, but what time does the game actually launch? What's the official release date? What's the download size, and when can you preload? We have all the answers.
msn.com
Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years
One of the biggest franchises in video game history is coming to an end on Friday with the release of FIFA 23, the final installment of a football game that has entranced millions of fans for the past three decades. US game maker Electronic Arts (EA) and global football body...
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
The Finals Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Ever since Red Faction was released two decades ago, environmental destruction has been one of my favorite game features. When Battlefield incorporated it into their games, it was such an amazing feeling. Now, ex-Battlefield devs are making their own first-person shooter, and the destruction is as insane as I want it. Click here to learn more about The Finals, plus some details regarding its gameplay, story, and release.
TechRadar
Skull and Bones release date delay isn't all bad news
Ubisoft has announced yet another delay for its swashbuckling action-adventure game Skull and Bones – but it's not all bad news. Skull and Bones' release date has been pushed back to March 9, 2023, but Ubisoft has announced an open beta to smooth things over. In the past month, some PC players (including me) got into a playtest with a very strict NDA, but the open beta will throw open the doors for everyone and presumably across platforms.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
5 changes that need to happen for Pokemon cards in Scarlet and Violet
With the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games set to release on November 18, the trading card game should soon follow with its Generation 9 debut. Typically, the new generation of Pokemon cards makes its debut in Japan a couple of weeks after the games are released, but in the United States, those cards don’t usually arrive until February.
How Long Until 'Overwatch' Servers Shut Down and How to Prepare for 'Overwatch 2'
It's an exciting time to be an Overwatch player with Overwatch 2 just on the horizon, but players are wondering how long they'll have to enjoy the first Overwatch before the servers shut down to make way for Overwatch 2. At the very least they won't have to wait long since the Overwatch 2 servers are set to go live within in a day of the first Overwatch servers shutting down.
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
Polygon
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online
The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
