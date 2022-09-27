Read full article on original website
Air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota in effect through 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert takes effect Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. and runs until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6PM. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near...
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday through Monday. During the weekend, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child age 15 or younger. Minnesotans under age 16 don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Oak Hills Christian College winners over Red Lake Nation College 93-63
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Red Lake Nation College played host to Oak Hills Christian College, losing 93-63.
Minnesota-specific Dicamba Herbicide Restriction to Remain in Place for 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that state-specific use restrictions for three dicamba herbicide products will remain the same for the 2023 growing season in Minnesota. The restrictions are aimed at curbing off-site movement of the products. The affected dicamba formulations are Engenia...
Minnesota nabs $1 million in national arts grants
Minnesota has nabbed $1.1 million in a new round of federal arts grants. The National Endowment for the Arts announced this week more than $34 million in awards to artists and arts organizations. Of that, Minnesota got 44 grants totaling $1.1 million. The grants will go to writers, theaters and...
School/Community Liaison - Red Lake School District, ISD#38
Qualifications: High school diploma, GED, or Associates. Must have and maintain a valid driver's license. Ability to travel up to 50% of time to scheduled meetings/home visits in a wide range of weather conditions. Be community oriented preferably with experience in youth programs or school activities. Demonstrate ability to work well with the community at large, to include parents, guardians, and students. Have excellent integrity and demonstrate good moral character and initiative. Exhibit a personality that demonstrates interpersonal skills to relate well with students, parents, staff, community and administrators. Demonstrate the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing, using proper grammar and vocabulary. Complete a background check. Pass a drug and alcohol test.
Free school meals would be standard in Minnesota under proposed legislation
Amber Lightfeather makes just enough money that her four children don't qualify for free lunch at school. But the $231 the Duluth mom estimates she pays out-of-pocket for those meals every month still makes a noticeable impact on the family finances. "It makes it really tough to budget," Lightfeather told...
Minnesota offers last chance access to free COVID-19 tests
Minnesota is offering one last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be used to determine if someone was infected by the coronavirus and to qualify for antiviral treatment. Four rapid COVID-19 tests per household are available under the state program, which has already delivered 2.5 million tests...
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
Minnesota man sentenced to 37 years for killing Red Lake police officer
BEMIDJI - David Brian Donnell Jr., who fatally shot Red Lake tribal police officer Ryan Bialke in July 2021, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court here - a shorter stay than the life imprisonment Bialke's family wanted. Before Chief U.S. District Judge...
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years in Prison for the Murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer
BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. “The tragic and violent events of July 27, 2021, that claimed the life of Officer Ryan Bialke brought...
Daniel Augustine Cloud-Raincloud
October 7, 1987 ~ December 24, 2022 (age 35) Daniel Augustine Cloud-Raincloud, 35, of Red Lake, Minnesota journeyed on to the spirit world on December 24th, 2022, in Bloomington, MN. Daniel was born on October 7th, 1987, in Bemidji, MN to Belva Cloud and Harold Raincloud, Sr. He was a...
Santa and the U. S. Attorney's Office visit St. Mary's Mission School
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with the help of the U. S. Attorney's Office, paid a visit to St. Mary's Mission School in Red Lake. This event was originally scheduled for December, but bad weather at the time postponed it.
State sues Edina group, a Feeding Our Future site, for running 'sham nonprofit'
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing one of Feeding Our Future's sites, ThinkTechAct Foundation, and its leaders, arguing that they ran a "sham nonprofit," misusing funds and violating state laws. Ellison's office filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court against the Edina nonprofit, its founder Mahad...
MPCA seeks applicants for its environmental justice advisory group
(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler today encouraged members from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for the agency’s environmental justice advisory group, a cohort of individuals from across Minnesota who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice. Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2023.
'Driver's Licenses for All' campaign debuts in key Minnesota House committee
"Si se puede, si se puede!" Advocates cheered and held signs in two languages inside the State Capitol on Tuesday to commemorate a key first reading of a bill that calls for access to driver's licenses for immigrants in Minnesota without legal status. The Driver's Licenses for All bill would...
Escape the Vape Video Challenge Returns for 2023
Middle and high school students across the state of Minnesota are being invited to participate in a contest to help educate their peers on the dangers of vaping with the chance to win up to $500 for students and $500 for their associated school or organization. To participate, students will submit a 30-second public service announcement (PSA) video to educate their peers, schools, families, and community on the dangers of using e-cigarettes. Video submissions will be collected during the month of February, finalists notified in March and winners announced on April 7, 2023.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES - As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Attorney General Ellison sues nonprofit and its leaders for misusing funds and extensive governance violations; seeks to shut down nonprofit
January 10, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota nonprofit ThinkTechAct Foundation and founder and President Mahad Ibrahim, board member Abdiaziz Farah, and executive director Bianca Scott, alleging they ran a sham nonprofit, misused nonprofit funds, and violated numerous other governance requirements under Minnesota charities laws. AG Ellison’s lawsuit asks the court to dissolve ThinkTechAct, impose civil penalties on the individual defendants, and prevent the individual defendants from serving as officers or directors of any nonprofit or charitable corporation in Minnesota in the future.
MNsure CEO Nate Clark to Retire in March
ST. PAUL, Minn.—MNsure Chief Executive Officer Nate Clark announced his plan to retire after over four years leading Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. At a meeting of MNsure’s Board of Directors today, Clark announced his plan to retire on March 15, 2023. Libby Caulum, MNsure Senior Director of Public Affairs, was named acting CEO, effective March 16, 2023.
