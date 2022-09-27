Middle and high school students across the state of Minnesota are being invited to participate in a contest to help educate their peers on the dangers of vaping with the chance to win up to $500 for students and $500 for their associated school or organization. To participate, students will submit a 30-second public service announcement (PSA) video to educate their peers, schools, families, and community on the dangers of using e-cigarettes. Video submissions will be collected during the month of February, finalists notified in March and winners announced on April 7, 2023.

