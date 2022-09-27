(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Spartans community took a moment before game time on Tuesday to honor longtime former boys soccer coach Dr. Charles Abboud. Dr. Abboud stepped down in 2020 as head coach after serving in that role for 34 years. He was responsible for starting the program and furthering the development of soccer across Rochester and Minnesota overall. And now, the south end of the field will permanently bear his name in recognition of his legacy.

