Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
Haverhill Residents Could Save $200 Monthly on Electric Bills with City Plan, but Should Check Bills
While the cost of electricity is expected to skyrocket this winter, some Haverhill residents will be spared from an increase in their monthly bill because of a plan enacted by the city two years ago. The Energy Aggregation Plan bundles electrical users into a group who then look for a...
Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
An entity of Manchester-based Kelley Family Properties has sold 6 Loudon Rd., a 65,520-square-foot office building in Concord, to Sarnia Seacoast LLC for $10.5 million. The Kelley entity, JP Irving LLC, acquired the property in 2019 for $5.6 million. “I’m pleased we were able to add the value to this asset that we did, in such a short period and through some challenging times within the office market that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the firm’s Benjamin Kelley. The property features a diverse tenant mix, including several dental and medical uses, many of which were recently renewed on long-term deals, he said. Ethan Cole of North Atlantic Commercial Real Estate Investments LLC represented the buyer in the transaction and worked directly with the sellers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
Here’s what to know about the ambitious South Station development project
The South Station Air Rights Project includes transit improvements and the construction of a 51-story mixed-use tower. Eventually, South Station’s new mixed-use tower will rise 51 stories over Boston, a glittering contrast to the transit hub’s iconic neoclassical look. But for now, the South Station Air Rights Project...
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
Merrimack Valley Chamber Public Safety Breakfast Forum Features DA Blodgett, Sheriff Coppinger, Others
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a breakfast forum this Friday with public safety as its theme. Along with a continental breakfast, attendees will hear featured speakers including District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.
RELATED PEOPLE
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families
Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts
WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said. All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Baker Sends Traffic Safety Bill Back to Legislators With Objections to Safer Speed Limits and Passing Rules
Governor Baker won’t sign the Legislature’s Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities unless lawmakers remove provisions that would allow cities to reduce speed limits on state-controlled roadways and would require motorists to give bike riders and pedestrians more space at higher speeds. It’s yet another hurdle for the transportation...
Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
Wilmington Apple
To Comply With New State Trash Regulations, Residents Will Need To Pay $10 For Mattress & Box Spring Pick-Up Beginning November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added Mattresses and Textiles to the list of items banned for disposal in municipal trash as part of a goal to reduce disposal tonnages statewide by 30% over the next 10 years. In Massachusetts, over 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in the municipal trash stream annually and textiles make up over 5% of the trash disposed of annually.
Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings
Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0