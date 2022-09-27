Read full article on original website
Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health"
Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
St. Mary's Mission School students have field trips at Red Lake Nation College during the week
St. Mary's Mission School students have field trips at Red Lake Nation College during the week.
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
Coldest night in five months: Frost advisories, freeze warnings in effect
Get ready for the coldest night in five months, Minnesota. Temperatures Wednesday morning will fall into the 20s up north, and 30s across most all of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities inner urban core is likely to drop to around 37 to 39 degrees early Wednesday. The last time...
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
DEED Awards $2.1 Million in Redevelopment Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded $2,131,262 million in grants to five projects in the August round of the Redevelopment Grant Program. This program helps communities with the costs of redeveloping blighted industrial, residential or commercial sites and putting land back into productive use.
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
Robert Wendell May, Sr.
November 8, 1951 ~ September 25, 2022 (age 70) Robert Wendell May, Sr., age 70, "Naawayiyinaabawid Miskwaganiiwizaagaaing Gighigoons" meaning "He who stands between the two lakes, Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake Spirit Man", of Red Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Saturday, September 25th, 2022, from his home in Red Lake, MN.
Expanded Grants Bring Locally Grown Food to Schools
St. Paul, MN: Minnesota school districts aiming to increase their purchase of fresh, locally grown, nutritious foods in school meal programs can apply for one of two grant opportunities through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). Applications are also being accepted for equipment purchases that support Farm to School initiatives.
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Grants to improve choices for people with disabilities
Innovations that improve options for people with disabilities will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota, funded by a new round of state grants. Ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
