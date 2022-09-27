ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

'Terror and joy': NASA's DART asteroid impact a historic success (and relief)

By Meghan Bartels
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

It's rare for spacecraft mission personnel to cheer at the words "loss of signal," but tonight, that's exactly what happened.

Team members are celebrating the successful impact of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test ( DART ), which slammed into an asteroid called Dimorphos tonight (Sept. 26) at 7:14 p.m. EDT (2314 GMT) as planned. The mission was designed to evaluate a potential method of planetary defense so that, if astronomers ever spot a large asteroid that might collide with Earth, humans might be able to avoid the catastrophe. Although the team will need days or possibly weeks to evaluate just how successful DART's test was, simply hitting Dimorphos was a massive achievement, they said.

"Definitely as we were getting close to the asteroid, there was a lot of — Ed [Reynolds, DART program manager] said joy, I say both terror and joy at the same time," Elena Adams, DART's mission systems engineer, said during a news conference held about an hour after impact.

Related : Asteroid impact: Here's the last thing NASA's DART spacecraft saw before it crashed

"This asteroid was coming into the field of view for the first time," Adams said. "We really had no idea what to expect. We didn't really know the shape of the asteroid, but we knew we were going to hit. So I think all of us were kind of holding our breath. I'm kind of surprised none of us passed out, actually."

The team members also confirmed that DART operators didn't have to intervene at all during the final four hours of DART's approach. "This mission was straight down the middle of what our expectations were, and there were no adjustments needed," Mark Jensenius, DART Smart Nav guidance engineer at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL), which operates the DART mission for NASA, said during the news conference.

"It was actually kind of disappointing," Adams said. "We prepared these 21 contingencies and then we did none of them."

DART's final measure of success will come in the next weeks and months, as scientists evaluate just how much the impact changed the orbit of Dimorphos around its larger parent asteroid, Didymos . But the team isn't concerned.

"As far as we can tell, our first planetary defense test was a success," Adams said. "Yeah, I think Earthlings should sleep better. Definitely I will." Planetary defense is dedicated to spotting asteroids that could potentially hit Earth and, if necessary, attempting to adjust the space rock's orbit enough to avoid catastrophe.

Right now, NASA doesn't know of any large asteroids that might hit Earth within the coming decades, but scientists are constantly scanning the skies to identify and track space rocks. DART marks the first step in moving beyond simply watching asteroids and considering actively intervening in their orbits.

"It is absolutely wonderful to do something this amazing, and we are so excited to be done," Adams said. "To see it so beautifully concluded today was just an incredible feeling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xy4vZ_0iBXZtqT00

A series of images captured by the DART spacecraft as it sped to impact the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/JHUAPL)

For the spacecraft team, today marks the beginning of the end, but for scientists involved in the mission, there's a lot more to do.

"These guys, their job is done, but ours is just beginning," Carolyn Ernst, instrument scientist for DART's DRACO camera and a planetary scientist at JHUAPL, said during the news conference. "We'll spend the next months and years doing analysis, of course. Our job has just started, but it really looks just amazing."

Although the DART spacecraft itself is in no shape to report home, scientists do have some more data to look forward to. Over the coming days, a small satellite called Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging Asteroids ( LICIACube ) that DART deployed earlier this month will send to Earth a host of images captured just three minutes after the impact.

Meanwhile, scientists will also use ground-based observatories to clock the orbit of Dimorphos around Didymos. That orbit used to take 11 hours and 55 minutes, but scientists estimate that tonight's impact should cut that by at least 73 seconds, and perhaps more like 10 minutes. That full, detailed process will take perhaps two months, Adams said.

Related stories:

8 ways to stop an asteroid: Nuclear weapons, paint and Bruce Willis
NASA's DART asteroid-impact mission explained in pictures
The greatest asteroid missions of all time!

That's not the end of humanity's interest in Dimorphos, however. In 2024, the European Space Agency will launch the Hera mission, which will explore the binary asteroid system in detail beginning in December 2026. That spacecraft carries two additional cubesats that will be able to approach the asteroids more closely than Hera itself dares.

All told, the five spacecraft make for an impressive team showcasing human efforts to avoid going the way of the dinosaurs.

"We're embarking on a new era of humankind," Lori Glaze, who leads NASA's planetary science division, said during NASA's live broadcast shortly after impact. "An era in which we potentially have the capability to protect ourselves from something like a dangerous, hazardous asteroid impact. What an amazing thing. We've never had that capability before."

Email Meghan Bartels at mbartels@space.com or follow her on Twitter @ meghanbartels . Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 1

Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Glaze
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary Asteroid#Gmt
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Space.com

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy