Views differ on how city should spend rescue funds

A resident of the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount, citing what he sees as a need for equity, said he wants all of the municipality’s yet-to-be-spent more than $5.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go the Edgecombe County side of the city.

During a town hall-like public input session on Sept. 19 at In His Way Ministry in City Council Ward 1, Otis Jordan spoke of what he sees as a Rocky Mount economically divided by the railroad line through downtown, with Edgecombe County on the east side of the rail line and Nash County on the west side of the rail line.

Jordan spoke of stores having long ago been located alongside both sides of the rail line downtown because of the rail line having been the main transportation route.

Jordan spoke of vehicle traffic on Church Street on the west side of downtown becoming congested after cars and trucks became prevalent and of the bypass being built farther to the west.

And today, Jordan said, land in the area of the construction farther to the west at the future Interstate 95 interchange for Sunset Avenue is going to be ripe for development, including the construction of more hotels and a shopping center.

All the while, he said, he and his fellow residents on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount have to go to the Nash County side of Rocky Mount to shop at major-brand stores and get services, meaning his and his fellow residents’ dollars fill Nash County’s coffers with lots of sales tax revenues.

And without naming names, he intimated that although sales tax revenues go to Nash County, there are people in Nash County who have decided they do not like Rocky Mount and Edgecombe County.

And he pointed out that although the Rocky Mount Event Center, which opened in 2018 after being built at a cost of $48 million, is on the Edgecombe County side of the rail line, Nash County benefits because of the hotels, numerous restaurants and retail shops being on the Nash County side.

Jordan also made clear he believes $3 million in rescue plan funding for affordable housing and $2 million in rescue plan funding for redeveloping downtown, both backed by the previous City Council, should go for those purposes to the Edgecombe County side of the city.

And Jordan made clear he had a message to someone who is going to say that is not fair to the west side of the railroad line.

“It’s certainly not fair to the east side of the track, for everything that we do over here is going to go to you anyway,” Jordan said. “So that doesn’t need to go to you, because that’s reparations.”

And Jordan said of his point, “I don’t see no reason to apologize for it.”

Others who provided comments during the input session included Gwendolyn Wigen, who lives in the Hillsdale area and who made clear she believes some of the rescue plan funding should go to her area.

“And we have a lot of boarded-up houses. So I think that it should be used for that,” Wigen said.

Wigen said while she knows the municipality’s website gives people the chance to apply to seek grants to help rehabilitate or repair houses, there are still some places that do not seem to be getting anywhere sometimes.

And Wigen said some are using flood-inundated former homes as junkyards.

Gloria Davis, who serves on the local Workforce Housing Advisory Commission, emphasized her belief in getting to the core of why people are reacting the way they do and recommended having some of the rescue plan be provided for mental health.

“We might could cut down on crime,” Davis said of the many things that could be done if mental health is addressed.

Pastor Antionette Cutler, who is a resident of the Hillsdale area, called for seeing if something can be done about mental health in the communities.

“Most of our people don’t know a lot about what’s going on with mental health — and if you turn on the news now, mental health is everything,” Cutler said.

Cutler spoke of a possible effort to get out on foot and start reaching out to people, “because they say, ‘If they don’t come to you, then we need to go to them.’”

And Cutler recommended taking some of the rescue plan funding and establishing outreach programs and letting people know help is available.

And Cutler emphasized mental health is a very, very big deal in the Black community.

“And we are the ones that don’t want to go to the psychiatrists, don’t want to get the help, but I believe that if we get out and we begin to start educating them, they will get what they need,” she said.

Cynthia Bynum-Willet, who lives in the Flagmarsh Hills area, said she noticed the part about $3 million of rescue plan funding that is planned to be allocated for affordable housing.

Bynum-Willet made clear she would like more of the $5.25 million that is left to be spent on affordable housing.

Bynum-Willet said that is because driving through the city and even in her area there are many brand-new houses that are built out there yet are vacant and they are vacant because people cannot afford to move there or purchase them.

Bynum-Willett said she would like to see an educational plan or grants or something to help people purchase houses so those houses will not be empty.

Activist Susan Perry Cole said when Jordan was speaking about having an equitable focus, he was right on point with what is woven into the rescue plan guidelines and regulations.

Cole said that is because rescue plan funding was given to provide for recovery from the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and from the accompanying economic downturn.

Locally, Cole said, “We have uneven development.”

Cole emphasized while there are some neighborhoods that have thrived and advanced and are very well cared for, other neighborhoods, like the one she lives in, are scenes of population losses, heavy concentrations of vacancies and deferred maintenance.

“And a lot of our undeveloped communities — I live on the Edgecombe side of the city as well — suffer from these conditions because of patterns, racial patterns of development, that have locked the Black population into inferior neighborhoods, which has created barriers to opportunities for a range of social and economic benefits, such as housing, education, wealth and employment,” she said.

The city is going to be continuing to conduct the input sessions into late next month.

A citywide session was held on Sept. 14 at the Booker T theatre, another session was held on Sept. 19 at the South Rocky Mount Community Center in Ward 4 and a citywide session is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the City Council chamber at City Hall.

The American Rescue Plan Act was successfully advocated by the Biden White House to provide roughly $1.9 trillion.

The municipality received more than $11.52 million via the act but technically only has spent nearly $1.27 million of that amount for COVID-related premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.