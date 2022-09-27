ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Police charge suspect with shooting man with pellet gun

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A man with a prior record is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in connection with another man having been shot with a pellet gun Sunday night in the 800 block of Gold Street in the northwestern part of the inner city, police said and records show.

Jean Battle, 55, was released after a magistrate set an unsecured bond, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram in an email on Monday morning.

According to a copy of the audio of Nash County emergency radio traffic obtained by the Telegram, the dispatcher at 6:38 p.m. on Sunday advised units to go to the 800 block of Gold in response to a person having been shot in the leg.

Officers responded to what was initially reported as a man shot in the leg and found the victim, who was a 57-year-old man, Jackson said.

While rendering aid, the officers determined the wound was from a pellet gun, and emergency medical services treated the victim, Jackson said.

The investigation determined Battle and the victim are known to each other, Jackson said.

State Public Safety records said Battle was convicted in 2009 in Nash County for obtaining property with worthless checks.

The records also said Battle was convicted in 1995 in Nash County for selling illegal drugs and possessing illegal drugs and was convicted in 1991 in Nash County for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs and possessing illegal drugs.

And the records said Battle was convicted in 1986 in Nash County for miscellaneous motor vehicle violations, speeding and safety inspection- and vehicle registration-related violations.

Word of the incident began circulating via the police department’s MyRMT app and the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

