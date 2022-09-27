ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Retired army general, area native dies at 81

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daw2O_0iBXZpJZ00

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Voneree DeLoatch has died in Peachtree City, Ga.

DeLoatch, 81, was one of two men born in Speed who rose to the rank of general in the Army, the other being retired Gen. Hugh Shelton, who served as the 14th chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Deloatch died on Sept. 17 and a memorial service was held on Saturday. Burial will follow at a later date in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.

Deloatch was a 1960 graduate of Conetoe High School and a 1964 graduate of N.C. A&T State University. In 1998, he was among the first five inductees into the N.C. A&T Army Reserve Officers Training Corps Hall of Fame.

Deloatch was promoted to brigadier general in 1996 by Secretary of Defense William J. Perry and Adm. Leighton Smith, implementation force commander, in ceremonies at the Allied Command Europe Rapid Reaction Corps Headquarters in a suburb of Sarajevo, Kosovo.

At the time, Deloatch was serving as the commander of the Civil Military Cooperation Detachment.

The detachment is the mechanism used to allow a military commander to connect with civilian agencies active in a theatre of operations.

The Army has maintained civil affairs units since World War II.

