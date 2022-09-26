Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
Tampa Bay goes dry after Ian pushes water out toward Gulf
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian
The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen. Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian. The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
Tampa Bay mandatory evacuations expand, more shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian
Just about all of South Tampa is now within a mandatory evacuation zone.
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
