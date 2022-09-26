ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#New Tampa#Skate Park#District 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian

The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen. Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian. The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.
TAMPA, FL
wgno.com

Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy