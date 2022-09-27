Energy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities

Energy Dome announced today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind and a market-leading renewable energy company, to run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 MW / 200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at one or more Ørsted sites.

The partnership aims to use long-duration energy storage to provide baseload renewable energy to Ørsted’s end-use customers, mitigating the growing variability in energy supply, and providing grid stability services. The agreement includes an option to develop multiple additional CO2 Battery energy storage facilities, with the potential for the first 20 MW project slated to begin construction already during the second half of 2024.

The feasibility study project with Ørsted, which will dispatch renewable energy over periods of 10 hours or longer, is a milestone in Energy Dome’s roadmap on the development of multiple commercial CO2 Battery energy storage facilities. The first such site will be located in Continental Europe. This milestone follows the completion of Energy Dome’s first commercial demonstration facility in Sardinia, Italy, and the announcement of a new commercial utility-scale facility in Sardinia, under a partnership with Italian energy company A2A.

For Ørsted, testing the CO2 Battery energy storage project is part of the company’s plan to provide a comprehensive flexible solution that increases both the availability and reliability of green energy also with the aid of long duration energy storage.

Kieran White, VP Europe Onshore at Ørsted, said: “As a company focused on quickly scaling the build-out of wind, solar, Power-to-X and other renewable energy solutions, we are delighted to work with Energy Dome to explore how we can deploy their innovative long-duration energy storage technology. We consider the CO2 Battery solution to be a really promising alternative for long-duration energy storage. This technology could potentially help us decarbonise electrical grids by making renewable energy dispatchable.”

Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ørsted, a clean energy pioneer and the world’s most sustainable energy company, on our shared vision of deploying as much energy storage as possible to enable 100 % renewable energy on the grid. Energy Dome looks forward to helping Ørsted achieve their renewable energy and energy storage goals as they expand into new markets.”

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is an energy storage solution provider that is unlocking renewable energy by making solar and wind power dispatchable using the CO2 Battery. Led by a team with a track record of innovation in the energy sector, Energy Dome’s low-cost energy storage technology helps accelerate the global transition to renewable energy by enabling greater penetration of renewables on the grid. Energy Dome is currently starting construction on another 20 MW/200 MWh energy storage facility in Sardinia, Italy, in partnership with A2A and is developing a pipeline of projects in Europe, the U.S. and other regions around the world. For more information, please visit www.energydome.com.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights’ 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2021, the group’s revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

