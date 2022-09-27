ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartowsportszone.com

Lady Cats cruise to region win; Adairsville falls to region leader

Woodland softball cruised to a 17-5 Region 7-5A win Wednesday night at Hiram to move into third place in the region standings. The Lady Cats pounded out 16 hits against the Lady Hornets who remain winless in region play. Haley Collum (2.1 IP, 5ER, 8H, 0BB, 2K) and Peyton Dorn...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48

Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
mikefarrellsports.com

Recruiting Round-Up: Five-Star DJ Hicks commits tomorrow

Welcome to the world of recruiting round-up today we will talk about DJ Hicks, and Georgia snags a nice commitment from a Florida blue-chipper. Tyler Williams is 6-foot 3-inches tall, and 200 pounds from Lakeland Florida. The four-star was a big priority for the Dawgs particularly after losing out on Anthony Evans. Miami was a contender in this recruitment but ultimately it has been trending Dawgs for a few months, and Tyler put the thing on ice tonight.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Villa Rica, GA
Sports
City
Hiram, GA
City
Villa Rica, GA
City
Dalton, GA
Cartersville, GA
Sports
City
Cartersville, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WTVC

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in connection to Villa Rica burglary

VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a theft. Officers say the man pictured may have burglarized a home in the area. Sergeant B. Finley with the Villa Rica Police Department is asking anyone with...
VILLA RICA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy