Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Cats cruise to region win; Adairsville falls to region leader
Woodland softball cruised to a 17-5 Region 7-5A win Wednesday night at Hiram to move into third place in the region standings. The Lady Cats pounded out 16 hits against the Lady Hornets who remain winless in region play. Haley Collum (2.1 IP, 5ER, 8H, 0BB, 2K) and Peyton Dorn...
bartowsportszone.com
Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48
Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
mikefarrellsports.com
Recruiting Round-Up: Five-Star DJ Hicks commits tomorrow
Welcome to the world of recruiting round-up today we will talk about DJ Hicks, and Georgia snags a nice commitment from a Florida blue-chipper. Tyler Williams is 6-foot 3-inches tall, and 200 pounds from Lakeland Florida. The four-star was a big priority for the Dawgs particularly after losing out on Anthony Evans. Miami was a contender in this recruitment but ultimately it has been trending Dawgs for a few months, and Tyler put the thing on ice tonight.
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key takes helm of the Ramblin’ Wreck
From The Tribune staff reports ATLANTA — Hewitt-Trussville Graduate Brent Key was named interim head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Tuesday, September 27. Key’s appointment was announced shortly after the firing of Head Coach Geoff Collins and the resignation of Athletics Director Todd Stansbury. Now in his fourth season on the coaching staff, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
purewow.com
The 21 Best Road Trips from Atlanta, from Popular Destinations to Little-Known Gems
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Atlanta is such a destination on its own, you might not realize how much of a jumping off point it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
wrganews.com
Lincoln Property Company Southeast announces groundbreaking for distribution facility
According to a report from the Gordon Gazette, Lincoln Property Company Southeast has announced the groundbreaking for Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a forthcoming Class-A distribution facility in Calhoun which is set to deliver in fall 2023. Calhoun 75 Commerce Center sits on Belwood Road in Gordon County, just a half-mile...
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
WTVC
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in connection to Villa Rica burglary
VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a theft. Officers say the man pictured may have burglarized a home in the area. Sergeant B. Finley with the Villa Rica Police Department is asking anyone with...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 1