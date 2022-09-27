Read full article on original website
Cara Mund’s House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. Later, after she became the state’s first Miss America winner, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact.
3 ways to watch the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas Governor debate Friday
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for their first debate.
Debate dials: Undecided voters will react in real time during Abbott-O’Rourke debate
Not only can you hear from the two candidates vying for the role of governor of Texas on Friday night, we’re giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in Texas are reacting to what’s said live during the event.
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke dig in on issues ahead of 1st debate
O'Rourke, Abbott dig in on key issues ahead of Texas governor's debate.
Court record: Paxton drove away to avoid being served with subpoena
A process server told a federal court Monday he tried to serve subpoena papers directly to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at his home in McKinney, Texas Monday morning, but that Paxton refused to take the documents and instead drove off in a truck, court records stated.
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
As the state is losing water, some conservation organizations, mostly nonprofits, and agencies are stepping up to help conserve water by using a new strategy — paying farmers to leave the water in the ground and consume more sustainably.
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there's still work that needs to be done to make Texas' Gulf Coast more secure.
Texas Lottery says it’s had a record sales year
The Texas Lottery said Monday it reached an all-time sales record for the 12th consecutive fiscal year.
Floridians on Hurricane Ian: ‘This one felt different’
Madison Seuzeneau was among the first told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Texas deputies involved in local fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by grand jury
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Hurricane Ian tracker 11 pm: Hurricane Ian downgraded to category 1
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Warm days, but cooler nights ahead
While our friends in Florida continue to deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ian, we're as clear as can be here in Central Texas. -- Nick Bannin
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
