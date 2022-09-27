ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KXAN

Warm days, but cooler nights ahead

While our friends in Florida continue to deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ian, we're as clear as can be here in Central Texas. -- Nick Bannin
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Armstrong
Person
Earl Pomeroy
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Cara Mund
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#Harvard Law School#U S House#Gop
KXAN

Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy