Dallas, TX

AL.com

Arizona releases former Alabama All-American

The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.

Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

Steelers add former Auburn lineman to starting lineup

Released on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season showed a change on the top line at nose tackle, with Montravius Adams sliding in front of 13-year veteran Tyson Alualu. “He’s been playing better than Tyson,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “so...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision

The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
NFL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run

There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling

The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
SARALAND, AL
Augusta Free Press

Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon

Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

NFL Week 4: Former Philly coach full of praise for Jalen Hurts

At halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 12th game of 2020 season, coach Doug Pederson benched Carson Wentz, despite his status as a five-year starter and the NFL team’s highest-paid player, and inserted rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Wentz never played another snap for Philadelphia, and the Eagles traded...
NFL
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Dolphins lose Tua Tagovailoa, game

The AFC’s only undefeated team through three weeks of the 2022 season lost as the NFL’s Week 4 schedule kicked off in Cincinnati on Thursday night. But the Miami Dolphins’ 27-15 defeat by the Bengals wasn’t the team’s primary concern. In the second quarter, Dolphins...
CINCINNATI, OH
Baltimore Ravens
AL.com

Derrick Brown’s interception: ‘He thought it was a burger’

Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown made a fourth-quarter interception to help the Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday. But his teammates weren’t about to let the former Auburn All-American make a big-man pick without some ribbing. · CTE PIONEER SAYS TUA TAGOVAILOA SHOULDN’T BE PLAYING...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AL.com

Dolphins get ‘best news’ on Tua Tagovailoa, coach says

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s NFL game strapped to a stretcher and was taken from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to a hospital. But Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the former Alabama All-American would fly back home with the team on Thursday night. “That was an emotional...
NFL
AL.com

