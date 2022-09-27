Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Arizona releases former Alabama All-American
The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
Says coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of Cowboys starters Dalton Schultz and Jayron Kearse: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
Sources: Bryan Harsin hasn’t been told he’s out despite AJ McCarron claim
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron caused a stir Wednesday when he said on a podcast Auburn had already informed second-year head coach Bryan Harsin that he would be fired by the end of the 2022 season. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,”...
Yardbarker
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Steelers add former Auburn lineman to starting lineup
Released on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season showed a change on the top line at nose tackle, with Montravius Adams sliding in front of 13-year veteran Tyson Alualu. “He’s been playing better than Tyson,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “so...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
Fan takes shot at Tua Tagovailoa’s Alabama ties; Miami QB claps back, ‘You lost to us’
College football fanaticism runs deep, and it doesn’t ever go away. Tua Tagovailoa saw that Wednesday as he and his Miami Dolphins teammates were leaving a practice ahead of Thursday’s game at Cincinnati. A Cincinnati Bearcats fan yelled a not-so-nice, four-letter word about “Bama” toward Tagovailoa as he...
Don Hutson, Tim Couch & 10 other all-time great SEC football players who never faced Auburn
The SEC’s schedule rotation has gotten better in recent decades, but it’s still largely a debacle. Consequently, it’s possible for some all-time greats to get through their entire careers without facing one conference team or another. Auburn is no exception. Through the years, some of the SEC’s...
Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run
There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
Michael Irvin Gives Hilarious Speech After Cowboys Win
The Hall of Famer went on a legendary and very loud rant.
‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling
The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
NFL Week 4: Former Philly coach full of praise for Jalen Hurts
At halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 12th game of 2020 season, coach Doug Pederson benched Carson Wentz, despite his status as a five-year starter and the NFL team’s highest-paid player, and inserted rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Wentz never played another snap for Philadelphia, and the Eagles traded...
NFL Thursday night: Dolphins lose Tua Tagovailoa, game
The AFC’s only undefeated team through three weeks of the 2022 season lost as the NFL’s Week 4 schedule kicked off in Cincinnati on Thursday night. But the Miami Dolphins’ 27-15 defeat by the Bengals wasn’t the team’s primary concern. In the second quarter, Dolphins...
Derrick Brown’s interception: ‘He thought it was a burger’
Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown made a fourth-quarter interception to help the Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday. But his teammates weren’t about to let the former Auburn All-American make a big-man pick without some ribbing. · CTE PIONEER SAYS TUA TAGOVAILOA SHOULDN’T BE PLAYING...
Dolphins get ‘best news’ on Tua Tagovailoa, coach says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s NFL game strapped to a stretcher and was taken from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to a hospital. But Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the former Alabama All-American would fly back home with the team on Thursday night. “That was an emotional...
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football on tonight? Dolphins-Bengals live stream, TV info
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Sept. 29, when the Miami Dolphins battle the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The...
Kevin Scarbinsky: AJ McCarron isn’t right about Auburn’s standing in the SEC. But he’s not exactly wrong, either.
Quick before Jake Coker’s sources reveal to him the identity of the next Auburn football coach. Name the lowest point to date of the 2022 Auburn football season. A.) Getting dragged by Penn State in your own sandbox and mocked afterward by “SEC Shorts” for your “poor man’s white out.”
