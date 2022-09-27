ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home

Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
DoYouRemember?

There Is One Song Billy Gibbons Can’t Listen To Without It Getting Stuck On Repeat

Sometimes it’s words, a tune, or an entire song that can end up stuck in a person’s head. These repetitive beats are affectionately called earworms, a term that refers to a bit of music that plays on repeat inside our heads even without it playing. Musicians experience this – and not always with their own music. This has even been the case for ZZ Top vocalist Billy Gibbons.
MUSIC
Louder

Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog

Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bring Me The Horizon#Punk Band#Hardcore Punk#Knocked Loose#American#Pure Noise Records#Canadian
Kerrang

The Pretty Reckless release video for acoustic version of Harley Darling

The Pretty Reckless have released a new video for their acoustic reworking of Harley Darling. Taken from the band's upcoming collection of remixes and reimaginings titled Other Worlds, Taylor Momsen and co. have stripped back Dead By Rock And Roll's closing track into something much more vulnerable. "Harley Darling is...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Paramore: ‘We realised this band isn’t worth risking our health for’

The three members of Paramore are feeling their age. Recently, they shot a video for their comeback single, This Is Why, and the jagged, brash song wreaked havoc on their joints. “It’s not even a performance-heavy video and I’m still sore,” says frontwoman Hayley Williams, 33. As they appear over Zoom from their period Los Angeles rental one September morning, the band are on the brink of their first proper day back at work in four years. Straight after we speak, they start rehearsals for their October tour. They have “twentysomething days” to go, estimates Williams, her peachy hair covered by a cap that says “All in a dream”. “I’m terrified!” They’re limbering up: drummer Zac Farro, 32, whose bold moustache contrasts with his endearing shyness, has been hammering the band’s heaviest songs. Williams nods towards the corner: “We busted out the mini trampoline.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video

A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
MUSIC
withguitars.com

dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on

THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
MUSIC
Collider

Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer

Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
TV & VIDEOS
withguitars.com

Signed! Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around

Just announced fourth solo album from Supergrass frontman, Gaz Coombes, featuring the singles ‘Sonny The Strong’ and latest release ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’. Turn The Car Around is available now for pre-order now on black, and opaque cream coloured vinyl, with limited edition signed print – whilst stocks last!
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Roxy Music on reuniting, Brian Eno and those Glastonbury 2023 rumours

Roxy Music legend Phil Manzanera has spoken to NME about the band’s ongoing reunion tour, as well as the chances of new music and the rumours of them appearing at Glastonbury next year. The art-pop legends are currently midway through a US sting on their third reunion tour –...
MUSIC
dotesports.com

Metal Hellsinger soundtrack: All songs in the game

This Doom-esque rhythm-based first-person shooter developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom is out on Steam and has been savored by metal enthusiasts all over the world. Metal Hellsinger boasts a star cast of high-profile names in the metal music scene that have come together to create an original soundtrack for the game, which is only fitting for a rhythm game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy