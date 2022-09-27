Read full article on original website
Related
Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home
Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
There Is One Song Billy Gibbons Can’t Listen To Without It Getting Stuck On Repeat
Sometimes it’s words, a tune, or an entire song that can end up stuck in a person’s head. These repetitive beats are affectionately called earworms, a term that refers to a bit of music that plays on repeat inside our heads even without it playing. Musicians experience this – and not always with their own music. This has even been the case for ZZ Top vocalist Billy Gibbons.
This husky howling over metal riffs sounds so evil it could possibly summon the Devil
Yesterday, we brought to you news of the band Cattera, a heavy metal band fronted by a cat, inspired by Pantera and Iron Maiden. Today, we have another example from the niche-but-utterly-marvellous category of pet metal (which is a term we've just coined, right here and now). In a new...
PETS・
Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog
Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
The Pretty Reckless release video for acoustic version of Harley Darling
The Pretty Reckless have released a new video for their acoustic reworking of Harley Darling. Taken from the band's upcoming collection of remixes and reimaginings titled Other Worlds, Taylor Momsen and co. have stripped back Dead By Rock And Roll's closing track into something much more vulnerable. "Harley Darling is...
Paramore: ‘We realised this band isn’t worth risking our health for’
The three members of Paramore are feeling their age. Recently, they shot a video for their comeback single, This Is Why, and the jagged, brash song wreaked havoc on their joints. “It’s not even a performance-heavy video and I’m still sore,” says frontwoman Hayley Williams, 33. As they appear over Zoom from their period Los Angeles rental one September morning, the band are on the brink of their first proper day back at work in four years. Straight after we speak, they start rehearsals for their October tour. They have “twentysomething days” to go, estimates Williams, her peachy hair covered by a cap that says “All in a dream”. “I’m terrified!” They’re limbering up: drummer Zac Farro, 32, whose bold moustache contrasts with his endearing shyness, has been hammering the band’s heaviest songs. Williams nods towards the corner: “We busted out the mini trampoline.”
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
Margo Price Announces Upcoming Album ‘Strays’ + Headlining Tour, Shares New Single ‘Change of Heart’ [LISTEN]
Margo Price is back with a genre-bending, boundary-pushing new album. Set for release on Jan. 13, 2023, Strays features nine new tracks, including her previous single "Been to the Mountain," which dropped in August. Her latest track "Change of Heart," out today (Sept. 20), shows off an evolved, psychedelic-tinged sound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video
A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
NME
CRAVITY drop energetic single ‘Party Rock’ and talk building “intimacy with our fans”
CRAVITY have released a spirited music video for ‘Party Rock’, a new single from their fourth mini-album ‘New Wave’. The funky pop-rock title track, one of six songs on the mini-album, was released on September 29 alongside a music video. In the video, the group manage...
withguitars.com
dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on
THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
Collider
Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer
Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
withguitars.com
Signed! Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around
Just announced fourth solo album from Supergrass frontman, Gaz Coombes, featuring the singles ‘Sonny The Strong’ and latest release ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’. Turn The Car Around is available now for pre-order now on black, and opaque cream coloured vinyl, with limited edition signed print – whilst stocks last!
NME
Roxy Music on reuniting, Brian Eno and those Glastonbury 2023 rumours
Roxy Music legend Phil Manzanera has spoken to NME about the band’s ongoing reunion tour, as well as the chances of new music and the rumours of them appearing at Glastonbury next year. The art-pop legends are currently midway through a US sting on their third reunion tour –...
dotesports.com
Metal Hellsinger soundtrack: All songs in the game
This Doom-esque rhythm-based first-person shooter developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom is out on Steam and has been savored by metal enthusiasts all over the world. Metal Hellsinger boasts a star cast of high-profile names in the metal music scene that have come together to create an original soundtrack for the game, which is only fitting for a rhythm game.
Comments / 0