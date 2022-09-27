ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever

The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe

Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father

A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father at the home they shared. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement it was called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

3 teens charged in armed carjacking in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, arrested three teenagers on Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill. They say the suspects, all males, are a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from D.C. They’re being charged as adults. Police said they...
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

One killed in fatal stabbing outside Prince George’s Co. McDonald’s

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal stabbing. It happened Thursday in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Hyattsville just after 3 p.m. Police responded to a reported stabbing and found a man who had been stabbed near a wooded area behind a McDonald’s and a gas station. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Hit-and-run involving at least 2 cars kills Md. man on scooter

A Maryland man riding an electric scooter was killed Monday night when he was struck by at least two different cars that both fled the scene. Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville was going southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Maryland, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

2 general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Go ahead, pay close attention to the three general elections for statewide office. A recent poll suggests that Democrats are in pretty good shape in the races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, so we can begin to imagine what public policy is going to look like with Wes Moore as governor, Brooke Lierman as comptroller and Anthony Brown as attorney general.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Va. man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2019 Denny’s shooting

A Manassas, Virginia, man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old father of two at a Denny’s restaurant in 2019. The jury began deliberations last Wednesday on 49 charges against Jordan Anderson; they returned Tuesday morning with guilty verdicts on 45 of those charges, according to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

