Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Hollywood favorite Fatburger brings its ‘everything on it’ burgers (and wings) to Manassas
Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger, known for its celebrity clientele and its “everything on it” burgers, has opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in the D.C. area. The chain’s motto is The Last Great Hamburger Stand....
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe
Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Lidl’s long-awaited Southeast DC grocery store opens this week
German discount grocer Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27 with a grand opening Sept. 28. The store is Lidl’s first in D.C. and the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in more than a decade. The store, at 2704 Good Hope...
Florida evacuee in Prince George’s Co. describes ‘relief’ after escaping Ian
Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg, Florida, was able to escape the state ahead of the dangerous Hurricane Ian, boarding a plane Tuesday and flying to Reagan National Airport. “You could feel relief in the plane,” Huneycutt said. “I’ve never heard a plane so quiet. It was definitely a sense of relief throughout the whole group.”
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Union Station
One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting at D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, an Amtrak spokesperson said. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the station’s west wing. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to an area...
Police hiring bonuses needed to keep Fairfax Co. competitive, board chair says
In Virginia, Fairfax County officials are moving to address shortages in police staffing with a hefty signing bonus for new recruits, while juggling concerns from current officers about long hours and pay parity. Speaking to WTOP’s DMV Download podcast on Tuesday, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said...
Report: More background, reference checks after Fairfax Co. school counselor dismissal
After a Fairfax County, Virginia, counselor managed to stay on the job for 20 months after his first sex crime arrest and conviction, the county’s school system ordered an independent look into what went wrong and how to prevent a similar siltation in the future. Some of the report’s results and recommendations were released to the public on Tuesday.
Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father
A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father at the home they shared. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement it was called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
3 teens charged in armed carjacking in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, arrested three teenagers on Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill. They say the suspects, all males, are a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from D.C. They’re being charged as adults. Police said they...
One killed in fatal stabbing outside Prince George’s Co. McDonald’s
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal stabbing. It happened Thursday in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Hyattsville just after 3 p.m. Police responded to a reported stabbing and found a man who had been stabbed near a wooded area behind a McDonald’s and a gas station. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hit-and-run involving at least 2 cars kills Md. man on scooter
A Maryland man riding an electric scooter was killed Monday night when he was struck by at least two different cars that both fled the scene. Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville was going southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Maryland, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound.
2 general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Go ahead, pay close attention to the three general elections for statewide office. A recent poll suggests that Democrats are in pretty good shape in the races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, so we can begin to imagine what public policy is going to look like with Wes Moore as governor, Brooke Lierman as comptroller and Anthony Brown as attorney general.
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
Va. man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2019 Denny’s shooting
A Manassas, Virginia, man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old father of two at a Denny’s restaurant in 2019. The jury began deliberations last Wednesday on 49 charges against Jordan Anderson; they returned Tuesday morning with guilty verdicts on 45 of those charges, according to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
